The world of film festivals has been upended this year due to the international health emergency. Many festivals have been cancelled.
In early September, the Italians ran a highly-regarded festival in Venice, which was socially distanced and required masks, with movie lovers actually sitting in theaters watching films. From all accounts, it was a success. Prizes were given out by an awards jury whose president was Oscar winner Cate Blanchett. Venice, founded in 1932, is the world’s oldest film festival.
New York City’s celebrated film festival, which is now in progress, is a virtual experience with movie fans paying for and watching streaming options from the comfort of their home, as well as drive-in experiences.
The just concluded 45th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) was a hybrid of virtual streaming and in-person screenings at the Bell Lightbox five-screen cinema complex and a handful of other venues, including drive-in options. Because Americans couldn’t cross the border to attend, it was a decidedly Canadian affair.
Fifty movies were on the schedule and available to watch by festival goers and the media. The epic TIFF event usually screens up to 300 features and shorts. There were also special panels discussions and conversations with filmmakers, all delivered virtually.
The digital program TIFF used to show movies to the press and the public was outstanding. I didn’t have a single problem watching my selections. The imagery was pristine. The sound perfect.
Prizes were awarded, and the People’s Choice Award, voted on by ticket buyers, (both in-person and virtual) was “Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand as a sixty-something woman who loses her job at a Nevada gypsum factory and joins a seemingly endless parade of drifters who travel across the southwest and mountain states in vans or RVs searching for jobs and developing a special camaraderie.
The People’s Choice honor is often a precursor of Academy Award attention, and there is strong buzz that McDormand will win her third Oscar for best actress for her characterization of the tough-minded, taciturn, ornery loner Fern, a woman who, ironically, considering the name of the award, does not need people.
“Nomadland” was one of my early selections, and although I believe McDormand will get nominated, it’s not an Academy Award-winning performance. In fact, she’s already played similar characters in “Fargo” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” her Oscar-winning roles
The movie, directed by Chloe Zhao, is a deliberate study of a certain breed of folks who must work to survive and prefer the open road. Too many of the roles are played by non-professionals and that gimmick causes the occasionally dull film to falter.
Zhao has done this kind of casting before, and it didn’t work in “The Rider,” which was a boring rodeo effort, and it works less well in “Nomadland.” To a person, the characters are quirky and you need professionals to capture and deliver the true spirit of those who don’t quite fit in.
David Strathairn shows up as a possible love interest for Fern, and you’re grateful to watch a real pro and a great actor. “Nomadland” is about members of society who march to a different drummer. What it lacked in substance, it made up for in atmosphere. Vehicles meander through vistas of empty landscapes, which however, once seen, needn’t be observed as often as they are.
The open road is also a feature of “Good Joe Bell,” a powerful drama starring Mark Wahlberg as Joe Bell, the Oregon father of a gay son, a teenager who has committed suicide because of bullying. An Oscar nomination for best actor could be in Wahlberg’s future, as well as a supporting nod for Reid Miller, who is a real acting find as Jadin Bell, the teen who is emotionally crushed by the twisted behavior of his classmates.
Wahlberg has never been more empathetic, and Miller captures the spirit of a child who stands out, not because he wants to, but because society seems to demand it.
The story being told is true. Joe Bell decided to walk across the United States to talk about bullying to anyone who would listen to him. The picture is wonderfully directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and smartly written by Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana, who shared the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for “Brokeback Mountain.”
The heartfelt, beautifully acted “Good Joe Bell” packs an emotional punch.
“Inconvenient Indian” is a serious study of the treatment of North America’s indigenous people, especially those in Canada. The documentary examines the role Hollywood movies and television played in how Indians were perceived by Americans and Canadians.
Directed by Michelle Latimer, the film started out a bit off-kilter for me, and a little slow; her directing style was uneven, but she settled into telling her important story, which grew stronger as it unreeled.
The movie captures the spirit of Native people’s respect for the environment and is resolute in expressing the culture and courage of tribes abused by governments. It won the People’s Choice documentary award and was named Best Canadian Film.
Other TIFF movies that I appreciated in total were: “Pieces Of A Woman,” “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” “Saint-Narcisse,” “Lacci” (“The Ties”), “Summer Of 85,” and “A Good Man.” Less successful, but watchable, were “The Truffle Hunters” and “One Night In Miami.” “Concrete Cowboy” didn’t work for me.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.