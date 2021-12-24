Double features are fun, but for tried and true movie lovers, a triple feature is the icing on the cake.
This holiday season, “Don’t Look Up,” “The Hand Of God,” and “The Power Of The Dog” offer 394-minutes of movie entertainment, all of which fans can watch at home on Netflix. None of the films is for children.
OUTER SPACE SATIRE. “Don’t Look Up” is a dark comedy about the possible end of the world. Probably not a joyful way to celebrate the spirit of giving, but there are some very solid laughs among the clunkers, and there are clunkers. Fortunately, a stellar cast, with one exception, is fun to watch.
Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), a minor astronomer in the American heartland, discovers that a planet-killing asteroid is heading for Earth. Along with her astronomy partner Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), they are invited to the White House to meet with President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep).
Smelling an opportunity to appeal to her bumpkin supporters, and to distract from a probable scandal, President Orlean plays fast and loose with the facts, politics, and common sense. Advisors and generals are aghast or above it all.
A sense of chaos ensues and the national shenanigans, as delivered by writer-director Adam McKay, are sometimes terrific satire and occasionally befuddling thematic trap doors to nowhere. Protective plots – scientific and personal – are hatched.
Streep is wonderful and she’s joined in her wonderfulness by Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry, both hilarious, as program hosts on a spiky news channel. The world is going to end, but how do I look on camera three? And, for Blanchett’s talking head, Dr. Mindy is intriguing and attractive.
DiCaprio, Lawrence, Rob Morgan as their associate, and a bizarre billionaire with a brain full of mechanical modes and money-making details played by Mark Rylance are all pleasurable assets to the goings-on. Lawrence’s freakout on national television is a glorious treasure. Only Jonah Hill as the President’s son falters. He doesn’t seem to know what his character’s about, or even what to do with him.
Does the world end? Watch the movie. “Don’t Look Up” is more hit than miss, and I enjoyed it. Some advice: stay with the credits.
ITALIAN PRIDE AND BEAUTIFUL NAPLES. Here’s some international sports history. A celebrated Argentinian football player named Diego Maradona scored a goal during the 1986 FIFA World Cup that helped Argentina beat England. Did he use his hand or his head? This became known as “the hand of God goal.”
In the movie “The Hand Of God,” all of Naples, especially a teenager named Fabietto Schisa, is energized with the idea that Maradona might sign with the major team in that city. Young Fabietto is fortunate to have three passions: movies, music, and football. He most assuredly would be a typical 1980s teenager almost anywhere in the world.
The film, written and directed by Paolo Sorrentino is rooted in his own life. During the first hour, we are introduced to the Schisa family. With all of the aunts, uncles, cousins, extended relatives, and exceedingly close friends, they are a loving, but sometimes bewildering lot. One female relative pushes the boundaries of nudity and good taste. There’s a mystical figure who seems to have a bizarre hold on others.
Fabietto’s older brother Marchino wants to be an actor. Fabietto becomes excited that filmmaker Federico Fellini himself is casting a new movie in Naples. As in all of Italy, Fabietto is surrounded by wonderful food. He also enjoys a comfortable home thanks to his uniquely interesting parents.
Sorrentino’s movie strengthens its episodic story as it goes along, and he carefully begins to focus on the essential details. At the midway point, tragedy strikes the Schisas and it’s a dramatic secret you must keep when talking about the film.
Fabietto, who is superbly played by Filippo Scotti, has an important decision to make. The story’s emotional peak relies on his choice. Scotti received the Emerging Actor Award at the recent Venice Film Festival. He deserved it.
For the upcoming Academy Awards, “The Hand Of God” should be nominated for best international film. I’ve seen all of the major entries, and the movie is an exceptional expression of the power of memories.
Sorrentino’s direction is perfect. His cinematographer, Daria D’Antonio, has captured Naples beautifully. The film focuses on a tight-knit family, but in its telling, it plays out like an epic.
WESTERN MACHISMO. The title of the movie “The Power Of God” comes from a verse in the Bible. This discordant western, which is set in Montana in 1925, follows the entanglements of the wealthy Burbank brothers, who are cattle ranchers. George (Jesse Plemons) and Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) are as different as night and day.
George will fall for the gentle, piano-playing inn owner Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst) and declare his love for her. Phil is one of the most miserable humans anyone could meet. He’s rude, loud, and nasty, and thinks nothing of slamming on his banjo when kindly Rose is trying to play sweet music.
Why is Phil unhappy, and why does he treat people so badly? That’s the secret contained in the film, which is one of the most atmospheric you may ever see. Even the cinematography by Ari Wegner is at odds with humanity. Color tones of harsh yellow and muddy brown predominate.
Rose has a teenage son named Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), who has his own secrets, which play out in his head. He wants to to study medicine one day. He spends his time making paper flowers and examining the remains of animals found on the range. Phil’s behavior to Peter is brutal. The boy has a lisp and a stylish manner that belies masculinity. However, Peter’s a fascinating character because he seems to rise out of mythological tales remembered by cowboys on the trail.
Jane Campion, the writer-director of “The Power Of God,” obviously thinks of her movie as poetic. It’s based on a 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. In truth, what Campion delivers doesn’t achieve the level necessary to be considered great cinematic poetry. A character creating symbolism from rawhide does not make for a very interesting allegory.
The director has gotten fine performances from Plemons, Dunst, and Smith-McPhee, but her failure to rein in Cumberbatch, whose bellicosity becomes absurd, knocks the film sideways. We get it, he’s a horrible person, a seething cauldron of toxic masculinity. Cumberbatch’s performance is expected to rivet your attention, but it feels overly mannered and forced. You can see him acting.
The movie was filmed in New Zealand, whose low, soft-looking mountains are a poor, mossy, Shire-like stand-in for the majestic peeks of Montana.
Like the cattle drive that feeds the coffers of the Burbanks, “The Power Of God” is an uphill climb to little that’s substantial. There are moments that draw your attention, but ultimately, the film feels inconsequential.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.