CALLERI: French food and an American tavern are the focus of new movies

Before the storming of the Bastille in 1789 in Paris, there was a very angry storming out of a kitchen. Anyone who wasn’t part of the ruling elite in France was essentially a servant to those who did run the show.
In the case of “Delicious,” a tribute to fabulous French food and fierce fortitude, the show is ruled by a titled gentleman who genuinely appreciates the man who runs his chateau’s kitchen and cooks for him. Pierre Manceron (Gregory Gadebois) is the son of a former innkeeper, who now works for Le Duc de Chamfort (Benjamin Lavernhe) as his personal chef. Manceron may have accepted his lot in life – to serve the wealthy – but he is a dedicated man and is proud of his talent with food.
The Duke appreciates Manceron and actually enjoys a tasty trifle – potatoes and black truffles in puff pastry – the chef serves at a dinner party. Unfortunately, one of the guests at the dinner party, a preening fop of a clergyman, mocks the potato and truffle dish exclaiming that they are being served food that is slop for pigs.
Soon, all the other guests are cackling like crows and an embarrassed de Comfort turns on Manceron and demands that he apologize. One thing leads to another with the chef choosing departure over apologizing. With his young son Benjamin (Lorenzo Lefevbre), he goes back to the dilapidated inn his deceased father had owned.
A man has to make a living and a chef has to cook. He’s in the verdant countryside, after all, so he decides, with Ben’s encouragement, to continue to cook for whomever will visit the inn. Reputedly the story of the first restaurant in France – Manceron’s really isn’t, but you ride with the enjoyable tale – “Delicious” develops a full head of steam after an interesting woman arrives at the chef’s establishment.
Louise (Isabelle Carre) has an air of mystery about her, and she pleads with the chef to let her be his apprentice. Even in these difficult times – 18th-century France is unraveling – he remains a culinary master. Manceron treats Louise horribly at first – restaurant kitchens then and now are notorious for their abusive atmosphere. However, things mellow and a lesson is learned as she becomes more and more adept with her cooking skills and word spreads that the inn is the place to have a fine meal. It becomes a vital stop for wayfarers traveling throughout his region.
Exquisitely photographed by cinematographer Jean-Marie Dreujou with an eye toward the beauty of food and the lush landscape, “Delicious” is a recipe for sumptuous cinematic delights. I hope the students at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute see it.
Directed by Eric Besnard, and co-written by him and Nicolas Boukhrief, “Delicious,” which is playing at the North Park Theatre in Buffalo, is a wonderfully acted film about persistence of vision, fatherhood, honor, pride, and glorious food. Equality in France would come a little bit later that year.
EVERYBODY NEEDS AN UNCLE CHARLIE. “The Tender Bar” is primarily a movie about the benefit of honesty when talking to children, be they a rambunctious 10-year old or a teenager on the cusp of going to college. The film’s timeline stretches from the 1970s into the 1980s as it focuses on a Long Island bartender named Charlie Maguire and his extended family, who are pleasantly loud and unwaveringly loyal.
Charlie is played by Ben Affleck, whose superb performance anchors the movie perfectly. Charlie is a classic character we don’t see much of these days, a fellow who likes to drink, smoke, and philosophize. He’s a friendly chap and his goal in life is to keep people happy, especially at his bar, which is called The Dickens and is named after the novelist.
In “The Tender Bar,” which is streaming on Prime Video, Charlie drives a cool streamlined Cadillac convertible, low, sleek tail fins and all. He’s also got secrets, but nothing seems to weigh him down so that he can’t function. His passion is reading, and he’s got hundreds of books to prove their merit in creating an interesting life.
Into Charlie’s sphere of influence comes his nephew JR, a kid with an absent father and a mother who’s determined that he will make something of his life, that there will be no ridiculous pipe dreams. It’s as if we’re watching a play by Eugene O’Neill. Uncle Charlie gives JR exactly what he needs: unconditional familial love, usable advice, and honest answers to difficult questions.
Alongside Affleck, the young JR is played by Daniel Ranieri and the college-bound JR is Tye Sheridan. A detailed narration is delivered by Ron Livingston. Lily Rabe is the child’s mother Dorothy, and Christopher Lloyd is the gonzo grandpa. It’s a very good cast.
Director George Clooney doesn’t do anything flashy with the story, which is actually a rather comforting decision. Clooney lets the film flow quietly, and he allows Affleck to provide essential tenderness and emotional support. There are laughs as well as meaningful discussions. The screenplay by William Monahan is based on journalist J. R. Moehringer’s memoir of the same title. It’s his life as a boy and potential Yale University student we see on the screen.
“The Tender Bar” is a solid independent feature that dares to encourage people to read and to not be afraid to have knowledge and goals. It’s also about the power of family unity, but not in a misguided or coercive way. It’s gotten lost in the movie exhibition shuffle. Give it a chance.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.