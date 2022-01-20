The Academy Awards are almost in the spotlight. The nominations for the upcoming Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Mar. 27. It has been reported that there will be a celebrity host at a full Oscar ceremony.
In the International Film Category, the frontrunners are “The Hand Of God” from director Paolo Sorrentino of Italy, “Parallel Mothers” from filmmaker Pedro Almodovar of Spain, and “Drive My Car,” which is directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi of Japan.
I enjoyed “The Hand Of God” immensely and reviewed it here in the Niagara Gazette. It’s playing on Netflix. “Parallel Mothers” is scheduled to open theatrically on Jan. 28 in the region.
“Drive My Car,” which is now playing at the Amherst and Eastern Hills theaters in metro Buffalo, joins the list of recent new releases with an extensive running time. The movie clocks in at 179-minutes.
In “Drive My Car,” Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) is a middle-aged widower with a conflicted past. He is an acclaimed theater actor and director in Japan with his own interesting multilingual way of staging productions. Audiences have honored his talent. His wife Oto (Reika Kirishima) was a television writer. Their once-warm marital life became brittle.
At the beginning of the film, she has been dead for two years. However, for about 40-minutes we are shown a detailed visual understanding of their marriage, experiencing it primarily through the husband’s eyes, highlighting her increasing coolness and a loss of their ardor toward each other. They are respectfully aloof.
She has cheated on him, including with an attractive younger man. And their four-year-old daughter died of pneumonia. They are together, yet isolated within the bonds of matrimony. One day Yusuke comes home and finds his wife dead from a brain hemorrhage.
Her sudden death affects him in surprising ways. Up until now, “Drive My Car” has been visually relaxed and director Hamaguchi reveals the drama economically. It’s co-written by him and Takamasa Oe, based on a short story of the same name by Haruki Murakami from his collection “Men Without Women.”
What has been essentially a two-character movie shifts into a different gear. Yusuke has been given an opportunity to go to a Hiroshima theater festival to direct a production of Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” in his preferred style.
The festival insists that for insurance purposes, he must use the driver they provide for him. However, Yusuke has his own car, a beloved red Saab 900, an automobile he cherishes and values for the opportunity it affords him to be alone and rehearse lines.
The full-time driver is a young woman named Misaki (Toko Miura), and she has such a large chip on her shoulder that she makes moody seem lively. Misaki is from a small rural village. Yusuke, the city mouse to her country mouse, agrees with the mandate and will allow her to drive the Saab between where he’s staying and rehearsals.
“Drive My Car” takes its story of emotional upheaval (both Yusuke’s and Misaki’s, and delivers a powerful exploration of loss, guilt, and the need to forgive. These are two people enshrouded by dark, but not evil, thoughts. They start out not talking to each other, which doesn’t bother either of them because they both like silence. As time progresses, they develop a friendship.
Yusuke must find a way to deal with the memory of his failed marriage, the abandonment of his wife’s faithfulness, and the still-painful death of his child. He also must find a way to properly confront his feelings when an angry young actor auditions for a role in the Chekhov play. His subsequent unacceptable behavior takes Yusuke back to unresolved issues regarding his marriage. Misaki has her own potent wounds to overcome, her own loss.
Together they take a side trip that will force both of them to examine their separate histories and how they are connected with each other in a metaphorical way.
To a person, the acting in “Drive My Car” is exceptional. Hamaguchi lets his film’s rhythm play out carefully and quite beautifully. I never felt its length. He creates a wonderful cinematic cocoon. All movies about human feelings should be this vital and revelatory.
HORROR MOVIE SERIES RETURNS. The popular “Thursday Night Terrors” celebrates its tenth season starting January 27 with legendary writer-director Wes Craven’s “The People Under The Stairs.” Programmed by Peter Vullo, Buffalo’s master of horror films, the series will include an actual in-theater Pajama Party for one of its entries, thus creating a uniquely festive way to watch a movie.
Vullo said he’s “excited to celebrate a new lineup of memorable films on the big screen with my fellow horror fans.”
Other attractions in the monthly series at the Amherst Theatre in University Plaza on Main Street across from the University Of Buffalo’s south campus are: “The Prowler” (1981), directed by Joseph Zito, Feb. 24; “The Toxic Avenger” (1984), directed by Michael Herz and Lloyd Kaufman, Mar. 24; “Intruder” (1989), directed by Scott Spiegel, Apr. 21; and “The Slumber Party Massacre” (1982), directed by Amy Holden Jones, for which horror fans are invited to wear pajamas, which will definitely enhance the moviegoing experience of the fright classic.
Showtimes each Thursday are 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Admission is $8.00. Advance tickets for all of the films are available at the Amherst box office or at dipsontheatres.com.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.