CALLERI: Documentary opens up the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

Western New York, which includes Buffalo-Niagara’s proximity to Jamestown (only 70-miles south of the region), is deeply immersed in the legend and legacy of Lucille Ball.
As a child, she was an energetic little girl from the Jamestown-adjacent village of Celoron, who dreamed of Broadway. She grew up to be television’s greatest comedy icon.
The two-building Luci-Desi Museum in Jamestown should be on everybody’s must-see list. The separate National Comedy Center is a digitized bonus with major appeal. Ball’s childhood home beckons visitors, as does her final resting place.
Just when you thought there couldn’t possibly be anything new to learn about Ball and Desi Arnaz – her musician husband, production wizard, and television and motion picture performing partner – along comes a documentary film that adds multiple layers to the lives of these two very talented people.
Directed by comedy writer and actress Amy Poehler, “Lucy and Desi” is what Aaron Sorkin can only wish his smarmy and insufferable fictional narrative, “Being The Ricardos,” had been, an edifying and realistic movie rather than the labored and off-kilter effort he delivered.
Throughout her richly informative film, Poehler displays a wonderful respect for Ball and Arnaz, as well as an extraordinary understanding of the nuts and bolts of television and how it affects relationships, especially the relationship between a monumentally hardworking married couple, both of whom were creating entertainment magic on a soundstage during the day and enjoying the company of their two children at home at night.
As parents, Lucy and Desi were certainly doing something right as they raised their children. Have you ever heard anything negative in a disciplinary way about their daughter Lucie Arnaz and son Desi Junior? I haven’t.
Poehler’s documentary, which is written by Mark Monroe and streaming on Prime Video, is crammed with memories (childhood and others), including from home movies, rare archival recordings – including a treasure trove of audio diaries and conversations – and personal recollections from such luminaries as Carol Burnett, Bette Midler, and Norman Lear.
With “Lucy And Desi,” it’s readily apparent that Poehler identifies with Ball’s role as a comedienne. Through her visual and informational choices, director Poehler tells us that she completely understands the pressure Ball and Arnaz faced in creating their iconic show.
In the case of “I Love Lucy” specifically, and all television programming generally, it’s not just the actors and actresses playing characters who are important. There are also hundreds of people behind the scenes who work to pull a show together, all of whom are earning a living and whose income relies on ratings generated by people they don’t know watching at home. Additionally, there are network executives and sponsors who need to be kept happy and engaged. The demands on those in front of the camera are intense.
All of these factors ultimately affect private lives, including marriages. Lucy and Desi’s marriage had enough problems because of his roving eye. Yes, he was unfaithful. This is not news. We discover that Lucy adored her home life and treasured her children, as well as her husband, problems and all.
The reason why she insisted Arnaz be cast in “I Love Lucy” is because she, a grown woman from a region of the country that is family-oriented, loved her private life, and she relished the idea of Desi and her relaxing at home and bringing up their children. He had spent scores of nights on the road playing music in clubs. She didn’t like that. She was a homebody. In her heart, she truly believed that as hardworking as she and Desi might be, there was nothing quite like a home-cooked meal shared by them and the kids.
On the set, Lucy was totally committed and rigorously professional. She knew audiences thought they were seeing more than just a sense of what Lucy and Desi were like at home. To Americans, the couple was delivering a love story, albeit a richly comic one. What did Lucy think about her prodigious talent? She says that her kind of comedy was “an enchanted sense of play.”
What we learn from Poehler’s selection of material, is that Lucy – in a statement that will astonish some fans – didn’t think she was overly talented, which is why she worked so hard. In her own words, her philosophy was “if you’re not beautiful and you’re not bright, you do anything you can. They never had to ask me twice to do anything.”
The duo made millions of dollars not just from “I Love Lucy,” but also from their production company, Desilu. Without decisions made by Arnaz and Ball, there might not have been “Star Trek,” “Mission: Impossible,” or “The Untouchables,” as well as scores of other popular television series. Because of their purchase of RKO Pictures, the couple owned more soundstages in Hollywood than M-G-M.
Poehler uses Lucy and Desi’s comments smartly. We have a robust understanding of their relationship as co-workers and as a married couple. While watching the very well-made made documentary, we are energized by a love story that had its exceptional highs and heartbreaking lows. And, we are also thrilled by the moments when the commentary from Ball and Arnaz corresponds deftly to the immensely satisfying visuals.
“Lucy And Desi” is a superb exploration of the gift of being able to make people laugh and a telling examination of private pain.
The film also reveals a keen understanding of what American television audiences enjoyed in the 1950s and 1960s and how Ball and Arnaz played to the crowd brilliantly, not just with “I Love Lucy,” but also with their remarkable output from Desilu.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
