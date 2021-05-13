CALLERI: Director Guy Ritchie returns to dramatic action with 'Wrath Of Man'

With a tip of the hat to the title of actor Alec Baldwin’s popular podcast, “here’s the thing” about action films. If you go to a theater expecting stories that don’t occasionally fray at the edges, soft-hearted characters, or relatively mild tension, well, you’ve gone to the wrong movie.
You can also pretty much forget a romance that’s anything but rocky. What you should be getting is robust violence, some sharp thriller moments, and characters who prefer snarling rather than smiling. And, if they do just happen to crack a smile, it’s usually one of menace.
As Americans gradually emerge from the pandemic darkness and slowly tumble into movie theaters, studios and distributors are readjusting their release schedules. Streaming and Virtual Cinema will stay, but slots are rapidly being filled for the cinema-going experience. For the time being, vaccinations notwithstanding, you’ll still wear masks, sit socially distanced, and have limited concession choices.
For those craving some relatively astute action, “Wrath Of Man” is playing exclusively in said movie theaters. It’s from director Guy Ritchie, he of the fast-talking British thuggery films such as “Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels,”
“Wrath Of Man” features one of Ritchie’s favorite actors, Jason Statham, who, as I have written before, stars in that sterling example of action movie perfection, “The Transporter,” which is the 2002 “never open the package” thriller from director Corey Yuen.
If you need a good at-home Statham triple feature, watch “The Transporter,” “The Bank Job” from 2008, and then 2015’s “Spy,” the delightful comedy adventure in which he spoofs the mercenary characters he most often plays.
Ritchie would have felt right at home working within Hollywood’s former studio system. He willingly tackles myriad themes and makes movies with small or large budgets. It’s why we not only have his early hard-edged, darkly comic gangster thrillers, but also the aggravating “Sherlock Holmes” films and his weak live-action version of Disney’s “Aladdin.”
“Wrath of Man” is a remake, co-written by Ritchie, Marn Davies, and Ivan Atkinson, of the 2004 French film “Le Convoyeur” (“Cash Truck”). There are so many fast camera sweeps, murky dark corners, abrupt scene edits, and swift personality changes in Ritchie’s version that you feel as if you’re in a pinball game offering a steep adrenaline rush.
Statham plays Patrick “H” Hill/Heargraves, a mysterious, close-mouthed type who gets hired by an armored car company that recently had some of its employees killed and a lot of money lost to a gang of thieves. There are hints of “Heat” here.
After he passes all the required tests for working for the “cash movement” firm, Patrick is given the nickname “H,” as in the hydrogen bomb. His stress and accuracy tests indicate he has no psychological problems and can shoot as well as the other fellows.
That “normal” guy impression is immediately upended when “H” singlehandedly halts a truck hijacking by swiftly, almost mechanically, killing five robbers as if he’s Robocop. His co-workers cheer his victory, but everyone then wonders who he is, how he got so good, and why he took the job.
This mystery is the hook that overlays everything that follows in “Wrath Of Man.” Meanwhile – yes, there’s always a meanwhile – a gang of military veterans has its own agenda and passion for crime. All roads lead to mayhem and melancholy because “H” has been clever in hiding what he really wants. After all, the film’s title is “Wrath Of Man,” not “Man Who’s Pretty Good With A Gun.”
Ritchie successfully reaches back to the rock and roll sensations of his earlier movies. He smashes the audience’s face right into the action. The superb camerawork by Alan Stewart is dizzying, the sound throughout the film might as well be its own fascinating character, and the editing is fiercely unafraid to toss the audience into a meat grinder. The movie’s narrative is filled with flashbacks. Robberies are shown from different angles; some off-kilter, some hypnotic. These moments are interspersed throughout the picture. And yes, they offer clues.
“Wrath of Man” has a nihilistic edge to it. One of the stronger aspects of the screenplay is that the characters all have motivations for their actions, even if that action is brutal, cruel, or just plain rough. The story revolves around why “H” is on his mission. What we glean is that some people should not be toyed with or underestimated. I’m not going to reveal what’s driving “H,” although it is a trope with which you are familiar, especially if you’re a contemporary action movie fan.
There’s a surfeit of good acting in the film. An excellent Statham is back to basics with his deeply driven taciturn character. Also in the fine cast are the always watchable Andy Garcia, Jeffrey Donovan (of television’s terrific “Burn Notice”), Holt McCallany (of TV’s “Mindhunter” series), Scott Eastwood (Clint’s son, who gets solid training with each movie he’s in), and Josh Hartnett (formerly of youthful romances).
Occasionally, “Wrath of Man” has an improvisational, perhaps even ragged, feel. It’s as if Ritchie decided the film was a gig akin to playing jazz. Christopher Benstead’s musical score is outstanding. It amps up the tension.
When it comes to the explanation of why we saw what we saw, some may feel dissatisfied. I wasn’t. Ritchie has succeeded in weaving moments of cinematic pleasure. Everything comes together admirably.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
