CALLERI: Dinosaurs feast on a familiar fable in 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

In preparation for watching “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the sixth entry in the cinematic dinosaur resurgence series, I re-read author Michael Crichton’s original novel, “Jurassic Park,” which is the progenitor of all things relating to the specific books and movies about the cloning of prehistoric animals.
The fast-paced novel is still terrific thanks to Crichton’s innate intelligence and sleek writing style. For the record, the book is scientifically denser and more violent than the 1993 movie made from it. That film, which rewrote the rules for computerized special effects, is a beautiful and glistening adventure with a genuine sense of magic and wonder.
Twenty-nine years later, “Jurassic World: Dominion” roars into movie theaters with creative exhaustion nipping at its rapacious dinosaur jaws. The only sense of awe is associated with the aw-shucks disappointment of a missed opportunity.
The film is a miasma of promise that literally vanishes into airy nothingness. It doesn’t have a wisp of greatness connected to its laborious and repetitive storyline. 146-minutes plod by, and if you paid $20.30 for IMAX 3D, as you will in metro Buffalo, the idea of walking out somewhere in the middle just might seem like unjust punishment. As for that extra 30 cents, I have no idea what it’s for or why it exists. It almost seems like a mocking finger flick against the forehead for paying so much for so little.
Four years after the events seen in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” that movie’s volcanic eruption on Isla Nublar has created an opening for no-longer extinct dinosaurs to roam what seems like Earth’s every nook and cranny.
Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), the former operations manager for Jurassic World, now works for the Dinosaur Protection Group. She and rugged dinosaur whisperer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) live together quietly in a remote cabin in the woods in the Sierra Nevada Mountains along with Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), who is the cloned daughter of the wealthy former Jurassic investor Benjamin Lockwood. Maisie’s location is supposed to be a secret.
One day, Owen’s famously well-trained Velociraptor, Blue, pays a surprise visit to the homestead with its own offspring, who was created asexually and whom Maisie decides to call Beta.
Meanwhile, we need a villain; therefore, the scientists at the evil corporation Biosyn Genetics, which uses dinosaurs for medical research hoping to discover cures for diseases that afflict humans, are frustrated by not being able to study Maisie’s DNA. When she goes to a nearby village to hang out, Biosyn’s goons kidnap her and Beta. Before you can say Tyrannosaurus rex, Owen and Claire are off to the races in a bid to rescue Maisie.
Two asides here. First, there is a bit of an environmental message in the unimaginative screenplay by director Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael. Of course, this flies in the face of the fact that there’s gunplay in the film, much of it directed at errant lumbering land dinosaurs and related creatures.
Secondly, the man behind Biosyn is Dr. Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott). The character’s name is a silly reference to the author of “Alice In Wonderland,” Charles Dodgson and his pseudonym Lewis Carroll. I suppose this has something to do with Owen and Claire going back down the dangerous dinosaur rabbit hole, a fantastical world from which they thought they had escaped. As for yet another tech billionaire bad guy. Ho-hum.
While the audience is meandering through a maze of dinosaurs everywhere at every point, the film’s real danger is something out of left field. Locusts!!! It turns out the characters are actually in a film-long invading locust movie. The giant locusts are destroying the world’s food supply. Who likes locusts? Most assuredly, flying pterodactyls do. Better not shoot those birds. The out-of-control locusts are the result of Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong) messing around with the genetics of the insects in a bid to control worldwide crop production.
Into the mix arrive some more familiar faces, whose appearance seems to be nothing more than a nostalgia grab. Chaos theorist Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) now works for Biosyn, although he’s unhappy with what he’s finding out about Dr. Dodgon’s wrongful behavior. He extends an invitation to “Jurassic Park” paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and its paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) to help him expose Dodgson’s skullduggery.
The movie rolls on with no rest for the weary, including the audience. Everything is louder than ever. Nothing is fresh. Dinosaurs chase people. The obvious and woefully familiar everybody-gets-trapped-in-a-building gimmick is beyond tiresome.
“Jurassic World: Dominion” lacks pizazz on every level. The screenplay is mundane and the action is of the paint-by-numbers variety. The CGI lacks something startling, something that would energize what’s overly familiar. The gee-whiz factor is missing.
The acting is dull. Pratt and Howard have no chemistry between them, and neither advances the story with any meaningful characterization. Dern was never a good fit for this kind of film. Neill comes across as a bored tourist in a world he really should know and understand. Goldblum does his overdone hemming and hawing and hand-fluttering Goldblum thing.
As for the locusts, even though they are ravaging the planet, they feel inconsequential. Just like the movie in which they find themselves.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
