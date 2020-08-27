History, some people believe, is too dry a subject. I’ve never thought that. A well-told true story, rife with historical facts, is worth your time.
Our knowledge is enhanced with “Desert One,” a richly detailed new documentary about the ill-fated attempt to rescue American embassy personnel, who had been seized and were being held hostage in Iran. The mission to bring Americans home began on April 24, 1980 and became an often-studied example of how not to carry out a military operation.
The hostages were attacked on Nov. 4, 1979. The entire episode cast a pall on Jimmy Carter’s already weakened presidency. Ronald Reagan would defeat him in the autumn of 1980.
“Desert One” looks back on Operation Eagle Claw and recognizes that some of its failures were the result of minimal pre-planning in terms of logistics, a lack of redundant background support, and no extensive exercises on mock-ups of the mountainous site outside Tehran or the target building in the city itself.
Helicopters failed. One crashed into a transport plane killing eight U.S. Air Force members and Marines. A low-grade sandstorm, and plain bad luck, haunted the mission.
The movie is riveting because there is a legitimately great director behind the camera. Putting the pieces of the historical puzzle together is documentarian Barbara Kopple, who’s a living legend in the field. She works only with a small crew of 2 to 5 people, and usually acts as her own sound engineer.
In 1976, at age 30, director Kopple won an Academy Award for feature documentary for “Harlan County, USA,” which is about a Kentucky coal miners’ strike. She received a second feature documentary Oscar in 1991 for “American Dream,” which examines the Hormel meat processing plant strike of 1985-86 in Austin, Minnesota.
One of her earliest jobs was as a camera operator on brothers Albert and David Maysles' masterpiece, “Gimme Shelter,” about the Rolling Stones concert at Altamont.
A quirky, but no less interesting, Kopple movie is “Wild Man Blues,” an insightful and entertaining look at filmmaker Woody Allen’s devotion to jazz music and its roots.
For “Desert One,” which delivers myriad insights into the relationship between the United States and Iran, Kopple scored on-camera interviews from military leaders, surviving troops from the attempted rescue, some of the hostages, and President Jimmy Carter, himself.
A big coup is the revelation from never before publicly heard audiotapes of what Carter said after learning about the disastrous result of Operation Eagle Claw. This is history at its most vital.
The eight helicopters used in the mission took off from an aircraft carrier in the Gulf of Oman. The staging area for the rescue attempt was a desert location 100-miles south of Tehran. Two C-130 transports were expected to unite with the copters and all of the military personnel participating would rendezvous in the desert. The ultimate result was chaos and tragedy. Animation is used at times to show real-life occurrences.
The plan to sneak into Tehran unnoticed and free the hostages lacked key information about weather patterns, normal highway traffic (Iranian workers on a transport bus had to be detained), and the exact location of the hostages in a building and number of guards. The United States military never made it to Tehran.
Earlier, President Carter, who had been a U. S. Navy submarine officer, told the members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines that if “the mission were successful the credit would be theirs, and if it failed, the responsibility would be his alone.”
About her movie, director Kopple says: “This was a roller coaster ride of a story well-worth telling. It is a film about U.S. leadership and gumption; our leaders taking responsibility – even when things go wrong – and courage in the face of adversity. And, of course to address our relations with Iran – and hearing their side of the story can make us reflect. This is a story that few remember or even know, and it might inspire us now.”
“Desert One” is suitable for adults, all teenagers, and older children. It’s available for home viewing through Buffalo’s North Park Theatre and the Virtual Cinema program. northparktheatre.org
THE BIRTH OF A CHINESE OPERA COMPANY: Filled with energetic characters and wonderful music, “Enter The Forbidden City” is a beautiful film that tells a fascinating and engaging story about the birth of the Peking Opera company.
The goal of Chinese director Hu Mei was to deliver a fictional work that appeals to all cultures and reveals the magic of an ancient Chinese art. She succeeds mightily.
The film is set during the Qing Dynasty (1644 -1911) and follows two opera singers who must overcome a series of barriers and dangers in order to perform for Emperor Qianlong's 80th-birthday and redeem the reputation of their disgraced opera troupe.
The sweep of the movie and its epic production values, with its breathtaking cinematography and gorgeous costuming, are astonishing.
In the China Daily newspaper, Hu said that “Enter The Forbidden City” is a “reflection of our cultural confidence, because Peking Opera is such a broad and profound art-form.”
Her elegant film is a revelation.
The movie is suitable for adults, teenagers, and older children. It’s available on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as through Vimeo, Prime, and On Demand cable sources.
