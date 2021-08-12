The Rossi family of Gloucester, Massachusetts is unique. Although mom Jackie and dad Frank fish professionally for a living, this is not what makes them stand out. They are deaf. Additionally, their older son Leo is deaf. Only daughter Ruby, a high school student, can hear, and she is the heart and soul of this loving and supportive team.
“CODA” comes at you with a dynamic thrust that is enhanced by a primary cast that is nothing less than spectacular. CODA means “child of deaf adults.” Jackie, Frank, and Leo are played by exceptionally talented deaf persons. Best actress Academy Award-winner Marlee Matlin is outstanding as Ruby’s mom. Frank and Leo are acted by the doubly excellent Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant, whose character has heartthrob written all over him. Ruby is played by Emilia Jones, who is gloriously genuine in the role.
Ruby has an advantage over the other teenagers in her school. She can sing and shout as loud as she wants to at home. No one can hear her. It’s the singing that is the hook that draws the audience into this emotional tale of two worlds.
At school, Ruby is the object of derision by that squad of cruel cretins known as “mean girls.” Ruby helps out with the family business. She wakes up early in the morning to work on their fishing boat. She is a master of American Sign Language, but this ability means that even when she talks to hearing classmates, she has a tendency to also use her hands to “speak,” which is awkward at school. And, she smells of fish.
Ruby’s assistance on the boat is vital. She alone can hear the U.S. Coast Guard’s radio transmissions, as well as warning horns from other boats. Dockside, she is the negotiator for the price of the seafood the Rossi’s catch. And she’s firm and smart – always watching out for price cheaters.
Ruby is gifted with a superb singing voice. She joins the school choir, and thanks to the group’s caring choirmaster, it could be possible for her to attend the esteemed Berklee College Of Music on a scholarship. However, if she goes, what would happen to her mom, dad, and brother? Who would sign for them? Who would help out on the boat?
“CODA” is written and directed by Sian Heder and is based on a 2014 French film titled “La Famille Belier.” Heder delivers both a determined underdog story and a sweet coming-of-age story. She even manages to add a touch of high school romance and rarely encountered intense introspection from deaf persons about themselves.
Director Heder avoids sugarcoating the trials and tribulations of life, and she has a cast, especially the four principals, that delivers the goods in every frame.
The film, which is screening in selected theaters and on Apple TV Plus, is a drama and unforeseen problems arise; however, these conflicts are essential because they add substance to the characters and compel them to make decisions that affect the lives of four people facing challenges that could crumble lesser folks.
And yes, there are gentle comedic touches. It’s a family, after all. Being goofy is a prerequisite.
If you’re curious about where meaningful movies are these days, look to independent filmmakers and look to the wonderful delight that is “CODA.”
AN ENGAGING DANCE DOCUMENTARY. Alvin Ailey was born in Texas during the Great Depression. As a fatherless black child he picked cotton alongside his mother and was the victim of racism on a daily basis until he fled the south. He discovered classical dance and his energy rose from an early passion for ballet until that key point in his life when he achieved his dream and founded the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958 at age 27.
Ailey’s early work was for the Broadway theater, but his AAADT was his joy and necessity and he choreographed scores of ballets for his dancers, including a revered masterpiece, the extraordinary “Revelations,” which he created in 1960. The informative new documentary, “Ailey” is directed by Jamilia Wignot.
Alvin Ailey had myriad talents, including his ability to fuse eclectic modern and classical dance traditions with American jazz, Black religious music, and even Texas country dancing.
“Ailey,” which is playing at the Amherst Theatre, is a richly explored tale of artistic triumph. Ailey, himself, was a stern dance company impresario, but he enthusiastically exuded a love of the art form to his dancers and the legions of followers of his celebrated company. Not only were his own original ballets performed, but he insisted that the classics be danced as well.
The film is a visual delight thanks to Naiti Gamez’s vibrant cinematography. The musically rich “Ailey” is a revelatory experience.
A SUPERNATURAL FANTASY ARRIVES. Watching “Nine Days” is like being immersed in episodes of “The Twilight Zone.” Japanese-Brazilian director Edson Oda’s feature directorial debut is not only memorable, but it also heralds a promising filmmaker. Oda has written and directed something strikingly unusual.
It’s best to not reveal a lot about this fantastical thriller; therefore, here’s the sentence that’s the moneymaker. A man named Will living in the desert (Winston Duke) has the power to select which one of a group of five “unborn” souls advancing in years in another dimension can be given the opportunity to have a life on Earth, judging, as he must: need, quality, and viability.
Over nine days, Will examines his candidates. Those rejected are allowed the chance to revisit something in the past. The fascinating movie, which is playing only in theaters, features cinematography by Wyatt Garfield that is beautiful and original and advances the story. The dynamic film is ultimately about transformation. Oda has talent to spare.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
