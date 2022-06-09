CALLERI: David Cronenberg’s crimes reside in the future in new horror thriller

There’s an old argument about creativity, which asks a question about filmmakers, artists, writers, composers, poets, musicians, etc. Once a creative person has crafted an extraordinary work, do they ever need to make anything else again? Can they rest on the acclaim and reputation of a single extraordinary masterpiece?
The prime example is director Orson Welles and “Citizen Kane.” Could Welles have stepped back from making motion pictures after releasing what’s considered by many to be the greatest movie ever made and let it represent him for all time? The answer is yes, he could have, “could” being the operative word.
However, the follow-up question is this: Should he have? For me, the answer is no. Welles’ “Touch Of Evil,” and “Macbeth” wouldn’t have been filmed.
Contemporaneously, the same question is asked about another cinematic masterpiece, Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather.” Could he have rested on his laurels? Of course Coppola could have, but he didn’t, which is all to the good.
This brings me to Canada’s David Cronenberg, who doesn’t get the full credit he deserves for his contributions to filmmaking. This has been attributed to the fact the he most often works in the science fiction and horror genres, and more often than not, celebrates violence in myriad forms.
The 79-year-old Cronenberg still resides in his hometown of Toronto. Starting in 1969, he’s directed 22 feature films and five shorts. Does Cronenberg have a genuine masterpiece? Some might say it’s “Crash,” his controversial and stunningly disruptive 1996 version of J.G. Ballard’s psychological novel of the same name. To be sure it’s an intense movie, but, to me, it doesn’t achieve the level of masterpiece, which, regarding Cronenberg would be “The Fly,” his extraordinary 1986 remake of the 1958 film of the same name.
“The Fly” is perfect, telling us everything we need to know about Cronenberg’s thematic obsessions: body morphing, the power of science, relationships, creativity, and sexual desire. Cronenberg hasn’t directed a feature since 2014’s “Maps To The Stars,” which is essentially about the failings of the motion picture industry.
He’s back with “Crimes Of The Future,” which is good news. That it is classic Cronenberg is important in more ways than one. Chilling and daring, the movie is set in the near-future in a vividly atmospheric Athens, Greece, which glows with alluring colors. The practice of creating art has become more personal than most would imagine.
In 1970, Cronenberg made an experimental feature that runs only 63-minutes with the same title as his latest film. In a dermatological clinic, horrible mutations affect patients who have applied a certain kind of cosmetic. The body horror aspect is at the core of new “Crimes of the Future.”
The fascinating environmental component for director Cronenberg, who also wrote the screenplay, is that strange things are being created within the human body. The world is undergoing medical changes that are both natural and human-made. Pain is not an issue. People willingly carve their bodies with scalpels.
A disease – which on its surface actually seems as if it could be beneficial – has been given a name: Accelerated Evolution Syndrome.
AES allows for the creation of new organs within the body. There’s a sense that the future could be either promising or utterly disturbing, although the idea struck me that perhaps it really doesn’t matter. Additionally, people have a lot of free time on their hands. It’s as if entire social structures have disappeared. Too much playtime does not make anyone dull as long as the restructuring-of-the-body-circus is in town. Organs popping up are a welcome sideshow attraction.
The entrepreneurial spirit being what it is, performance artists exhibit to the public the slicing and dicing they’ve done to their flesh. It’s chic and groovy to experience how others have carved, or will carve, their bodies. The cutting is part of the experience. New glands are fascinating to see. Enjoying art has always been an informative way of relaxing. Of course, within the framework of Cronenberg’s imagination, days are being spent uniquely uncomfortable for some, thrilling for others.
The primary performance artist is Saul Tenser (a mellow Viggo Mortensen), who spends a lot of time wrapped in what can best be called a fabric cocoon. There are a lot of little growths to watch being removed from inside his body. Saul’s artistic partner and occasional lover is Caprice (a wonderful Lea Seydoux), who was once a trauma surgeon. The couple draws the attention of something called the National Organ Registry, which keeps records about this brave new world. The NOR seems to employ only two people. They are the eager Timlin (a terrific Kristen Stewart), who’s a true believer and Wippet (a perfectly bureaucratic Don McKellar). Both are known as inspectors.
The haunting story proceeds in relatively straightforward and uncompromising fashion. The freakish idea of what we’re seeing is unsettling. Is body mutilation truly an art form? There are also various kinds of conflict. Cronenberg has decided to keep some secrets, a fact you will surely discuss after you leave the theater, which is the only place you can see “Crimes Of The Future.”
Cronenberg’s clear desire is to comment about the Earth’s ruined environment and how this destruction can be showcased metaphorically with an unyielding form of bizarre and mesmerizing creativity. No one will be able to escape the truth. There will be blood.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
