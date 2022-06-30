CALLERI: Dad may not know what’s best in new ‘Father Of The Bride’

Many Americans still haven’t returned to public moviegoing and are enjoying their filmed entertainment privately at home on the largest screens with the best sound systems possible. Theatrical ticket sales are currently down 40% from pre-pandemic levels
Streaming has captured the hearts and minds of the public. Three new movies drawing attention are “Father Of The Bride,” “The Book Keepers,” and “Jerry And Marge Go Large.”
The original “Father Of The Bride,” from 1950, is a superb comedy and a masterwork of Hollywood studio filmmaking. The notion of the father who can’t face “losing” his daughter to another man has always been part of any culture's zeitgeist and still is. The classic movie is based on the 1949 novel by Edward Streeter. It’s directed by the legendary Vincente Minnelli and stars Spencer Tracy as the father, Joan Bennett as the mother, and Elizabeth Taylor as the bride.
An entertaining 1991 adaptation with the same title is directed by Charles Shyer and is propelled by the momentum created by the bride’s parents, who are played by Steve Martin and Diane Keaton, both of whom are mega-momentum boosters.
Ideas about the rite of marriage have changed in the real world over the years. In movies; however, one thing that hasn’t changed is the reaction of the father of the bride in the spotlight. He has to adore and be protective of his daughter. He has to be comfortably well-off. And, he must be gruff, but also entirely lovable so that the audience identifies with his devotion to his child. They must appreciate his comedic head-spinning as wedding plans and costs spiral out of control, even if he clearly has the means to pay for the party, which all the families do in each of the films.
The new “Father Of The Bride,” directed by Gaz Alazraki and playing on HBO Max, gives a strong Latino spin to the goings-on. There’s a hint of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” throughout, perhaps too much.
Andy Garcia plays Billy Herrera, a highly successful Miami architect who will tell us that he came to the United States from Cuba as a young man with absolutely nothing. He and his wife Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) have created a wonderful life together. Their house is spectacular. The gardens are gorgeous.
Billy and Ingrid have two daughters. Cora (Isabela Merced) is a college dropout and dad’s major disappointment. She seems to be the only disappointment in his life. Absurdly, especially in modern-day, high concept, fashion crazy Miami, he’s quite perplexed by her desire to be a clothing designer. Screenwriter Matt Lopez fails the lackluster story here.
Cora’s older sister, Sofia (Adria Arjona) makes her father beam with joy. This perfect specimen of paternal pride is a New York City-based lawyer. Dad has high hopes that she’ll eventually come back to Miami to practice law. On a visit home, she drops two bombshells on the family. Of course, one bit of news is the main reason we’re watching the movie. She’s going to get married. Reason number two is the real kick in the head. Once she’s married to her adoring co-worker Adan (Diego Boneta), they’re moving to Mexico where legal work at a non-profit foundation awaits her arrival.
As expected, the father of the bride is thrown for a loop and all of the moderately funny, and often familiar, build-up to the ceremony and reception travels on the coattails of the films that came before. Adan’s Mexican family wants a spectacular party that never ends. Billy wants to control the agenda and has his own ideas. As for his wife Ingrid, well, an underlying issue is that she wants out of her own marriage. This is bucket of ice water few see coming.
“Father Of The Bride” never catches wedding fever. It’s a compendium of cliches with paint-by-numbers direction. Although it’s good that Garcia is the best thing about the movie, seeing the actor reduced to nonsensical befuddled and fuming reactions is unfortunate.
THE BOOK KEEPERS: Carol Wall wrote a memoir about overcoming cancer and how the experience changed her life for the better in terms of friendships and compassion. She titled it “Mister Owita’s Guide To Gardening: How I learned The Unexpected Joy Of A Green Thumb And An Open Heart.” Sadly, her cancer returned, and she died shortly after the book’s publication.
Her husband Dick Wall was determined to share Carol’s powerful story with the country and went on a nationwide book tour to talk about his wife and her memoir. Their son Phil Wall, an accomplished documentary filmmaker, chronicled his father’s passionate advocacy. The resulting movie is a beautifully intimate portrait of loss and never-ending love. “The Book Keepers” is available through the Virtual Cinema program from theaters nationwide.
JERRY & MARGE GO LARGE: Jerry and Marge Selbee are a real-life couple from Michigan who won $28-million after Jerry figured out a mathematical loophole in order to repeatedly win the WinFall lottery. The comic film, based on real events, has them traveling back and forth to Massachusetts and buying large amounts of winning tickets. The retirees were eventually rolling in the proverbial clover. Additionally, nothing they did was technically illegal.
Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening are wonderful as Jerry and Marge. Both create delightful characters who can’t believe their luck. And Jerry’s genius. Sharply directed by David Frankel (of “The Devil Wears Prada” renown), and smartly written by Brad Copeland from an online story by Jason Fagone, “Jerry & Marge Go Large” is a sweet and refreshing tale about ordinary people winning big. It’s available through Paramount+.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
