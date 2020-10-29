CALLERI: Bill Murray’s back and you’ve got him ‘On The Rocks’

Writer-director Sofia Coppola has created seven feature-length movies, all of which are a cut above what passes for generic motion picture entertainment from the male-dominated, comic book-obsessed Hollywood studios.
Four of her films are masterful works, including the new “On The Rocks,” which stars Bill Murray as a semi-retired art dealer, a bon vivant playboy named Felix, who is overly eager to help his writer daughter Laura, played by Rashida Jones, with her concerns that her entrepreneurial husband Dean is violating the vows of their marriage. Her parents’ marriage folded years before, and during a particularly emotional moment from Felix, we discover why.
The other three genuinely exceptional movies in Coppola’s canon are “The Virgin Suicides,” “Lost In Translation” (also starring Murray), and “Somewhere.”
More often than not, depending, of course, on the thrust of the screenplay, Coppola delivers stories from a strong, but not strident, female perspective, or at the very least, from an understanding of parenting. The vastly underrated “Somewhere,” from 2010, is about a male movie star tending to his pre-teen daughter.
“On The Rocks” is primarily about Laura’s anxiety. She’s been named for the title character in the classic 1944 film noir thriller. Laura starts to think that Dean (Marlon Wayans) might be spending too much time with a beautiful female coworker.
Both Laura and Dean come from moneyed families, and their loft in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood is dreamy, to say the least. Her home office, where she copes with a writer’s block that is preventing her book from being completed, is a large, blindingly white room; a stark swath of interior real estate with chrome accents, floor-to-ceiling windows, and impressive bookshelves. They have two adorable little daughters. Life is nearly perfect, or so it seems.
Coppola, who is extraordinarily capable of placing attention-getting storyline accents that will expand and contract as needed, keeps us interested because she turns her film into a clever adventure in suspicion. There’s a little bit of Woody Allen’s delightful “Manhattan Murder Mystery,” which stars Allen and Diane Keaton, percolating throughout. For Laura, things seem amiss. She starts to think she may have become boring to Dean. She’s almost 40. Is her old razzle-dazzle a thing of the past?
Enter Felix exactly when I thought the movie needed a new character, which is 20 minutes in.
Brilliantly low-key, the potent comedic combination of Murray as Felix takes charge of the film. Jones and Wayans are superb in their roles and flawlessly deliver us to that essential point where a game-winning performance is needed. The delightfully deadpan Murray arrives and delivers his own razzle-dazzle. An Oscar nomination is merited.
A limo passenger by day, Felix proves to be a dapper, demon sports car driver by night. He offers myriad pronouncements about romance and failed marriages and why men do what they do. He’s certain his protective punch will help Laura. Felix may have fragmented his own family, but he definitely knows his way around scotch on the rocks, and the murky world of private detectives.
As a team, this determined father and his unsure daughter will spy on Dean. Truth be told, Felix more than extends a helping hand, he takes control. The chase becomes his show, and he loves it. Pay close attention to how he finesses the possibility of a traffic ticket. You’ll be watching classic Bill Murray.
In real-life, in case you don’t know, director Sofia is the daughter of filmmakers Francis Ford and Eleanor Coppola. Actress Jones is the daughter of musician Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton, most famous for acting in television’s “The Mod Squad” and “Twin Peaks.” The cherry on top of this cinematic dessert is the appearance of 89-year-old Barbara Bain, who played Cinnamon Carter on TV’s “Mission: Impossible,” as the wise Gran. All in all, a glorious cast.
Coppola’s wonderful movie is ultimately about the nature and influence of family.
It offers fresh and often very funny surprises throughout, including a very smart and satisfying resolution. Keep it a secret.
“On The Rocks” is playing in theaters, including some that have re-opened in Buffalo-Niagara. It’s also available to stream through Apple TV+ and is suitable for adults and intelligent teenagers.
“US KIDS” EXAMINES STUDENT ACTIVISM AFTER A SHATTERING HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING. Here’s a shocking statistic. In the United States in 2019, there were more mass shootings than there are days in a year. Schools were just one of the locations of the 417 attacks. “Us Kids,” director Kim A. Snyder’s potent documentary, is about the surviving children whose lives were shattered after the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A suspended student killed 17 and wounded 17 of his former classmates.
“Us Kids” is fascinating because it focuses on the survivors in terms of their grief and stunning ability to overcome their post-shooting fears, as well as their having the strength to cope with the emotional and psychological turmoil to the lives.
Snyder shows the students turning the horrific event into a call for voter activism. Every single day of their post-Feb. 14 lives was a day the students had to re-visit the past, and then move forward. Their trauma is palpable. Their bravery is immeasurable. “Us Kids” is available from various streaming sources.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
