CALLERI: Ben Whishaw leads ‘Surge’ into an abyss you won’t expect

In Italian director Ermanno Olmi’s 1961 masterpiece “The Sound Of Trumpets” (“Il Posto”), a young man discovers he is a cog in a corporate wheel. His reflections on the probably mundane life he’ll have as he grows old dominate his thinking.
That same soul-crushing dynamic overwhelms Joseph, the young man at the heart of “Surge,” an extraordinary journey through a watershed day in the life of another young man, but one who doesn’t pause to reflect. Rather, he spirals out-of-control.
Joseph works in airport security in London, England. He comes into close quarters with surly passengers, whose often belligerent behavior and hot ugly breath, adds to the feeling that he is sinking under the weight of chaos. You watch him fearing for his sanity. He’s clearly a man living at the precipice.
Joseph lives alone. Frozen meals are his sustenance. His mother and father reside nearby. She worries about her son. His cold and rigid father dominates her and sees Joseph as the target for the cudgel of his own repressed rage. Joseph has one close friend, a young woman named Lily, with whom he has perfunctory sex.
When an ATM machine fails to return his bank card, this act of electronic defiance sends the emotionally and psychologically fragile Joseph over the edge.
What follows is a series of increasingly manic actions that will mesmerize you, especially because of Ben Whishaw’s utterly brilliant performance as Joseph. It’s acting taken to an entirely new level. When the sense of what he has done overtakes his thinking, you see a dawning in Joseph’s face; a calm recognition that he will soon be where he needs to be.
The shocking energy that consumes Joseph draws him naked into the very bed in which he spent his childhood. He has literally returned to the womb.
A blistering blend of Dostoevsky and Kafka, “Surge” is a breathtaking cinematic experience from director Aneil Karia, who co-wrote the screenplay with Rupert Jones and Rita Kalnejais. Karia’s mastery of tension is electrifying. As a filmmaker, he strips away artifice and leaves only art. A surrealistic scene in a hotel room is one surprise among many. The thriller is playing in theaters and will be available in other formats in a month.
“Surge” leaves you gasping and in awe of the electrifying Whishaw. His acting is on a genius level. Yes, it’s Oscar-worthy, if they dared to give an Academy Award for what he does.
As the movie’s ongoing tempo increases, both Stuart Bentley’s glaringly harsh, albeit flawless, cinematography and Amanda James’s knife-edge film editing excite and engage in all possible ways. Ellie Haddington and Ian Gelder as Joseph’s mother and father, respectively, and Jasmine Jobson as Lily are superb.
“Surge” is one of the best films I've seen, especially during the strange, historic madness of the past two years.
TIFF MOVIES NOW AVAILABLE. The just completed 46th annual Toronto International Film Festival highlighted two features, “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” which have made a quick jump to theatrical release.
Tammy Faye Bakker and her husband Jim (Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield) rose from quite humble beginnings to generate tens of millions of dollars as the popular faces of PTL, the world's largest religious broadcasting program in the 1970s.
In “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye,” which is directed by Michael Showalter and written by Abe Sylvia – and based on a feature documentary of the same name from Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato – we watch Tammy Faye and Jim turn their gift of gab and loose interpretation of the Bible into a money-chasing empire and theme park that would have surely displeased Jesus.
Tammy Faye was more popular than Jim because she had the common touch and alluring traits that audiences cherished, including her fabulous eyelashes, off-kilter singing, and willingness to love all God’s children, especially drag queens. However, financial chicanery, backstabbing rival televangelists, and a game changing scandal helped topple their empire.
The non-judgmental movie is acceptable up-to-a-point. The new film – the documentary is better – doesn’t quite flow as well as it should and lacks an understanding of what’s thematically important and what isn’t. It never rises above Chastain’s bravura performance as Tammy Faye. She literally steals the show.
“Dear Evan Hansen” is the successful Broadway musical about a misfit high school student named Evan Hansen, who, at the encouragement of his therapist, writes letters to himself about his social anxiety. One of the letters ends up in the possession of lonely male classmate who commits suicide. The story, which purports to be about self-discovery, revolves around Evan being considered the deceased student’s best friend, which is untrue. He becomes an accidental hero.
The movie falters badly because what seems vital and highly-focused in the intimacy of a theater space is just too broad and scattershot on screen. Due to inadequate, remarkably bland direction by Stephen Chbosky and an illogical screenplay by Steven Levenson – does he even know any teenagers – Evan comes across as selfish and whiny, not conflicted and complex.
As for the social media brouhaha about star Ben Platt, who is 27, looking too old to play 17, it is the truth, but that’s not the biggest problem with “Dear Evan Hansen.” At 137-minutes, it’s too long and feels dated and tired. The framing of scenes is overly broad and fails to generate the emotional response necessary.
The acting by the cast seems hermetically sealed on a musty stage. The film never soars to make the powerful theme and overall production something that will fully engage you.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
