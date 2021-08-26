CALLERI: ‘Beckett’ finds an American tourist trapped in a complex scheme

A new thriller is released and, once again, we realize that Alfred Hitchcock was a genius.
Hitchcock was the master at making movies in which a lone man, most assuredly guilty only of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, was compelled to go on the run and flee from false charges or innuendo, villains or the police, and eventually save his reputation or prove his innocence. Occasionally, the man is accompanied by a woman. Sometimes he’s caught up in a genuinely diabolical situation.
Seven examples of Hitchcock’s brilliance are “North By Northwest,” “Strangers On A Train,” “Foreign Correspondent,” ‘Saboteur,” “The Lady Vanishes,” “The 39 Steps,” and “Frenzy.”
Many other filmmakers have attempt to capture the essential structure of the man on the run movie. Some have succeeded, many have not.
This bring us to “Beckett,” which has all the prerequisites at which Hitchcock excelled. An amiable, reasonably good-looking man, generally in control of his life, must flee damaging forces beyond his control.
In “Beckett,” John David Washington plays the title character, a fellow who suddenly finds himself the quintessential ordinary man on the run. He’s on holiday in Greece with his girlfriend April (Alicia Vikander). The capital city of Athens has become problematic because of street demonstrations, so they decided to go to Delphi, where the Oracle once practiced. Make of that what you will.
Beckett works in the tech field and the ruins at Delphi are interesting, but not particularly engaging to him. When we first meet the couple, there’s some kind of dissension between them. Yes, they’re comfortable with each other and sweet together, but there’s an edge to their conversations. However, a stay in a house in the countryside will hopefully solve whatever the problem is.
Driving late at night, the hilly road is dark and unfamiliar. Beckett gets drowsy. His eyes flutter. The car crashes over an incline and into a rustic house. April is killed. There’s a moment when he sees a woman with a child. But they run away. All of this takes place within the first 15-minutes.
The movie then revs into high gear. Before you know it, it strips its gears and becomes one of the longest – and most ludicrous – chase films you may see.
The cops seem friendly until they’re not. Beckett is soon being stalked. Still recovering from his automobile accident injuries, he’s shot at – and hit – and forced to jump over ledges. A team of killers is after him. Why? He doesn’t know. All he did was crash his car. The folks at the hospital seemed pleasant enough. Why has he suddenly become a target in an outdoor shooting gallery?
Beckett has to get out of the dangerous countryside and back to crowded Athens. Rather than use the cover of darkness, he hobbles along highways in daylight wearing bright colors hoping to get to the American embassy in that city. He believes this will solve his unending crisis. All manner of negative things occur. He’s clearly exhausted, literally a broken man. He doesn’t even have time to enjoy some nice avgolemono – that comforting Greek lemon chicken soup.
The previously hinted at demonstrations in Athens are connected to Lena and Eleni (Vicky Krieps and Maria Votti), two women he encounters while he’s on the run. Something is definitely rotten, but Beckett can’t figure out what it is. An embassy official (Boyd Holbrook) he contacts during his long dash to deliverance is happy to help him. Beckett trusts his fellow American. He has to. He has no other choice. How long can the delirium last?
Like the Energizer bunny, Beckett soldiers on. He has many miles to cover. He’s bruised and battered and bewildered, but we’ve got an ending to figure out. The overall setting of the frantic film is the dry, rough-hewn pastoral Greece of Mediterranean scrubland, rather than the meditative Greece of the crystalline blue of the Mediterranean Sea.
“Beckett” was sold to Netflix and is running on the streamer. The movie is directed by Italy’s Ferdinando Cito Filomarino and written by Kevin Rice. Neither should pat himself on the back for stellar work. The script just piles on barrier after barrier and bullet after bullet. Our hero is like a mouse trying to get to the cheese at the end of the maze. There are moments when his being impervious to injury and pain becomes ridiculous. The chase sequences are lackluster.
Another major problem is Washington’s performance. In spite of all that’s whirling and whizzing around him, he doesn’t move beyond being merely relatable. Alas, he has no edge. It’s hard for his character to retain our sympathy when his acting is so one-dimensional. Are all tech guys this bland? Is that what he’s playing?
Trapped in a mystery means Washington has to create his own sense of mystery. He needed to add some quirks to his character’s personality. Something that would have intrigued the audience.
In fact, except for Holbrook, who gives his embassy bureaucrat a nice spin, the acting throughout the film is acceptable, nothing more. I’ll also celebrate the musical score composed by Ryuichi Sakamoto.
The movie builds to an ending you will probably see coming. If there’s a message bursting to break out of “Beckett,” a thriller without genuine thrills, it’s that corrupt politicians really do make strange bedfellows.
If you’re looking to watch a Greek-inspired political thriller, go back in film history to 1969, and find “Z.” It’s terrific.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.