CALLERI: Apparently Aaron Sorkin doesn’t love Lucy as much as you do

“I Love Lucy” ran for 180 half-hour episodes during six seasons on CBS Television, beginning on Oct. 15, 1951.
Lucille Ball as Lucy Ricardo didn’t actually go to Italy and stomp grapes or try to appear in a famous Italian director’s movie. She also didn’t really go to Paris and pester Charles Boyer or theoretically invent the sack dress. And, Lucille as Lucy didn’t dance in a ballet to try to meet Queen Elizabeth II in London.
The reason all of these studio-set storylines for the groundbreaking “I Love Lucy” felt so real, so believable, was because of the genius of Lucille Ball, the acting abilities of her supporting players (her real-life husband Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance and William Frawley), and the series’ sharp and funny writing and solid direction.
However, if you distill the show’s success to its most important element, “I Love Lucy” won the hearts of the world because of the brilliant comic timing and innate acting talent of actress Ball herself. As a young girl in Jamestown, New York, she dreamed about greater glory and achieved it to the highest degree.
Buffalo-Niagara and Western New York have a special relationship with Lucy, both the actress and the character. Jamestown is 70 miles south of Buffalo. Day trips are a common occurrence. The city near Chautauqua Lake is Lucille Ball-central.
You can visit the two-building Luci-Desi Museum and record your own Vitameatavegamin commercial, look at the Ricardos' living room and kitchen sets, marvel at Ball’s many Emmy Awards and costumes, and delight in seeing her classic Mercedes-Benz automobile.
You can also see her childhood home in the nearby village of Celeron where she grew up and pay tribute at her gravesite. And now you can visit the new heart of the comedic universe, the superb National Comedy Center.
Therefore, why is it that the new movie about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz seems blithely unaware of the devotion tens of millions have for them? And, more importantly, why is it that the man behind “Being The Ricardos,” writer-director Aaron Sorkin, lacks respect for the brilliance of Lucille Ball and the show that altered the television landscape?
Sorkin has created a cinematic keyhole, and he wants you to peek into it and watch him air dirty laundry about three things: (1) Lucy and Desi’s tense private life; (2) An “I Love Lucy” writing staff that apparently did nothing but smoke cigarettes and argue with, and belittle, each other (all creative evidence to the contrary); (3) Supporting players William Frawley and Vivian Vance (the Ricardo’s neighbors and apartment building owners Fred and Ethel Mertz) constantly being at each other’s throats.
My quarrel with the film isn’t that these things may not be true — Desi was absolutely a notorious ladies man and philanderer, and Frawley and Vance didn’t like each other — but this utter negativity is what the movie is primarily about.
Sorkin pounds you into submission with his harsh material and belabors these points until you’re exhausted. Of course, Sorkin is the same fellow who thought a novel as perfect as “To Kill A Mockingbird” needed a rewrite before he could present it on Broadway.
Additionally, the negativity is delivered by a disjointed screenplay and a main cast that isn’t up to the reality of playing television icons.
There are two subplots rooted in truth, both of which inject a little life into the story. The first is that there was a possibility that Lucille Ball was going to have problems from U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy’s 1950s anti-communism witch hunt. This was because her stern grandfather was a socialist and she actually registered to vote as a Communist in 1936, but only to please him. How Lucy and Desi get out of this predicament is showcased with solid craftsmanship.
The second subplot that’s handled well highlights CBS being apoplectic over the fact that Lucy and Desi wanted to have Mrs. Ricardo be pregnant on the show to coincide with Ball’s real-life pregnancy. On Television in the Fifties married couples slept in separate beds and didn’t have sex. The having-a-baby storyline actually generates some laughs in a film that doesn’t deliver many.
“Being The Ricardos,” which is in theaters, is presented in color with a few black and white moments involving copies of scenes from “I Love Lucy.” It’s here that Nicole Kidman is most believable as Lucy. Other than that, she’s too old to play Lucille in the 1950s and simply doesn’t capture her off-camera qualities. However, I did appreciate her steely demeanor when showcasing Ball as someone who knows precisely what works in comedy.
Javier Bardem is also too old, and he doesn’t project being Arnaz in a satisfying way. Nina Arianda as Vance and J. K. Simmons as Frawley fail to deliver the essence of their characters. They both lack believability.
“Being The Ricardos” focuses on the sordid and the mundane, and there are moments when you literally wonder if you’re watching a movie about a comedy treasure — both a person and a program — or a hit-job. Did the overly aggressive “I Love Lucy” writing staff really loathe each other so much? Such nastiness.
Sorkin’s version of Ball and Arnaz’s lives is like a story prattled on and on by a shrewish scold who doesn’t want you to have fun. “Being The Ricardos” isn’t entertaining. It’s uncomfortably off-note. Lucy and Desi deserved better.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the CNHI news network.
