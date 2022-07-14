Whimsical narrative fiction is a rare bird these days, especially regarding movies. With the major studio focus on comic book films and their promise of mega-box office grosses, fewer medium-budget movies are being approved, and most that are okayed are positioned for streaming platforms. These are motion pictures costing between $25-million and $50-million to produce.
Some of the films will have a short theatrical run in order to qualify for the Academy Awards, but for the most part, character-driven movies aimed at an adult audience that tell a substantive story, are geared to uplifting emotions, or deliver a gently humorous tale are not high priority for Hollywood’s corporate bosses.
Studios never previously shied away from whimsy. There are many small treasures, such as the wonderful “The Mouse That Roared” from 1959, which stars Peter Sellers playing three major roles and is based on Leonard Wibberley’s comic novel. “The Princess Bride” from 1987, with a screenplay by William Goldman and based on his novel, is a well-deserved classic.
Writer Paul Gallico’s beloved character of British cleaning lady Ada Harris can be found in four novels. A 1992 television movie called “Mrs. ‘Arris Goes To Paris,” which is the title of the original 1958 book, stars Angela Lansbury as Harris.
More than 60-years after she appeared in print, London, England’s exceedingly popular charwoman Harris finally makes her big screen debut in a rare film aimed at summertime moviegoers looking for something that isn’t comic book-oriented, or animated.
“Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris” has arrived from Britain and is playing in metro Buffalo-Niagara at the North Park Theatre.
The film offers the familiar unique British exploration of its citizens, especially those composed of quirky qualities, are self-deprecating, or are perhaps a little bit eccentric. A movie like this derives its whimsy from deeply rooted characteristics, which create a person well worth knowing. A protagonist with whom audiences can relate. The story is not about a working-class hero, but rather a hardworking heroine.
It’s 1957 and Great Britain is still in the throes of recovery from World War II. The film’s comedy is rooted in sentimentality, and there are whispers of drama. The central character will touch the hearts of people she’ll meet along the way to the movie’s smart conclusion. She’s strong, resilient, and honest.
Mrs. Harris, a still wistful widow because of the war, cleans houses for a living. In the home of a wealthy client, she discovers something that is, to her, absolutely magical. It’s a haute couture dress by legendary French fashion designer Christian Dior. She marvels at its beauty and wonders about its history.
Ada decides she must have one of these dresses. Her determination is fierce and nothing will change her mind, including the fact that she can’t afford a Dior dress. She works even harder, and as it should regarding people who deserve a little bit of luck, some good fortune allows her to win some money.
Off to Paris, she goes. Her stack of British pounds firmly in grip, Harris delights and amuses Parisians because she’s, well, she’s adorable. Her twinkly goodnatured sweetness and her curious personality help her engage with the sometimes condescending citizens of France.
Of course, Ada needs allies. And she will find them. Just as she finds a way to understand the world of high fashion. Just as she gains entree to a fashion show. And just as she quickly understands that the imperious woman who controls access to Dior gowns needs to be won over. How to do it? How to do it? This Dior employee is a haughty barrier to the completion of her mission and the chance to own a fabulous Dior original.
It’s here that director Anthony Fabian and his co-screenwriters Carroll Cartwright, Keith Thompson, and Olivia Hetreed really deliver the goods in a film that is filled with perfect goods delivering.
The character of Claudine Colbert is the French gatekeeper. To say she’s aghast that this English interloper thinks she can not only pull off wearing a Dior, but that she can also own one, is to undersell the word aghast. As deliciously played by Isabelle Huppert, Colbert is so snooty, it’s as if her nose can touch the clouds. Huppert’s performance is perfect and is excellent counterpoint to the friendly assistance from the Marquis de Chassagne, a true gentleman who’s well-played by Lambert Wilson.
As Mrs. Harris, Lesley Manville is magnificent. She has appeared often in independent movies directed by Britain’s great Mike Leigh. Manville has a supporting actress Academy Award nomination for playing the sister of a fashion designer in Paul Thomas Anderson’s superb “Phantom Thread.” For the record, Niagara Falls native Mark Bridges received the Oscar for costume design for that motion picture.
In “Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris,” Manville creates such a lovely, relatable, and heartfelt character that the audience readily believes in her and her quest. Ada’s determination is infectious. Her energy is boundless. All the past sadness and disappointments in her life crumble and become building blocks for a road to happiness.
In a film about beautiful clothes, it’s no surprise that the production values are top-notch and the costuming by Jenny Beavan is flawless, whether we’re in London or Paris. The House Of Dior co-operated by opening their archives for inspiration.
Like an ice cold drink on a hot summer day, “Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris” is a refreshing treat. If you haven’t been to a movie theater in some time, this choice might make you go.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
