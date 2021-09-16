CALLERI: A stellar Oscar Isaac adds dimension to ‘The Card Counter’

Oscar Isaac’s performance in “The Card Counter” arrives like a blast of cold air on a miserably hot summer day.
In this psychologically complex movie from writer-director Paul Schrader, Isaac plays a taciturn man named William Tell (actual last name Tellich), who is a loner in the way so many of Schrader’s previous protagonists have been.
His most fascinating characters walk through their lives with something lacking in their sense of well-being. Occasionally they encounter a person who causes them to reflect inwardly, a person that compels them to discover something about themselves.
Schrader, influenced as he was by the stark films of France’s Robert Bresson, especially his “Pickpocket” – one of my favorite movies – most often chronicles the loner in his writing and directing, including in two of his most powerful screenplays.
You will find characters adrift in the dozens of scripts written by Schrader, but Travis Bickle in “Taxi Driver” and Julian Kay in “American Gigolo” especially stand out. Martin Scorsese directed “Taxi Driver,” but Schrader himself propelled “American Gigolo” forward with his directorial energy.
There is a compelling visual connection between “The Card Counter” and “American Gigolo” when a female character named La Linda (nicely played by Tiffany Haddish) has to express her empathy with Tell through a transparent barrier.
We first get a sense that our journey with Tell is going to be unusual because of what he does after he arrives in a motel room. He wraps everything in cloth – the desk, its chair, the lamps, the bed’s frame and posts. We’re intrigued, as we should be. This activity of wrapping the world around him is carried out slowly and methodically. It draws us into the character’s realm. It makes us wonder about him.
Tell has been released from the military prison in Leavenworth, Kansas. He’s an Iraq war veteran, a former military interrogator, and one of a group of soldiers that took the fall for crimes of torture that were committed. Their commanders suffered no punishment.
Tell writes entries in his journal about his past and present. It’s a meditative act for him, an expressive way to calm his inner self. However, violent imagery haunts his written and verbal contemplation. Schrader pulls no punches here. Man’s inhumanity to man is all pervasive. Tell now loathes the idea of war and regrets his role in Iraq.
In prison, Tell became adept at counting cards. Back in civilian life, he travels through the new American vista of bland suburbia and plays blackjack and poker at the casinos that dot the landscape. He often wins. He’s careful. He’s cautious. He steps away from the tables before casino workers can get a fix on his card counting abilities. He reveals through narration what’s fundamental to knowing how the cards will flow.
La Linda has been watching him. She’s smart and is aware he’s good at what he can do at the card table. She makes him an offer. There are financial backers for whom she works who are willing to pay his entry fee in poker tournaments for a share of the winnings. He prefers solitude. He won’t stay in tournament hotels. He will accept the money, but because of a challenge he faces.
Schrader is letting us know that even bleak lives have a ray of hope. And then he lets us know that the glimmer of light can turn to darkness quickly.
Tell is also on the radar of a young man named Cirk, pronounced Kirk. If the film is a knife, then the knife twists and turns. Cirk (well-played by Tye Sheridan) has his own reason for wanting Tell to be involved with him. His father, who served in Iraq with Tell, had acted abhorrently to Iraqis. A vicious man to his own family, including Cirk, he never recovered from the trauma of the war. Also released from prison, he eventually killed himself.
Young Cirk blames Major John Gordo (Willem Dafoe, perfect as he always is) for his father’s death. He wants Tell to help him kill Gordo, a rigid man who believes in increasing personal security in the United States to thwart the enemies of American democracy.
“The Card Counter” delivers a cluster of cat and mouse games. La Linda toys with Tell to get what she wants. Cirk toys with Tell to achieve his goal. Tell toys with his own promise to himself, convinced that it’s better to walk alone through life and owe no one anything. Choosing to be a voice of reason to Cirk would go against what he believes. What happens is your to discover.
The movie, which is playing at the Amherst Theatre, offers scenes of poker games that are more atmospheric than anything else. One vocal winner of tournaments celebrates his victories wrapped in the American flag.
“The Card Counter” is about a man who doesn’t want to owe people help or money or hope. As he slowly alters the overview of his own philosophical and moral code, you see him chaffing at the possibility of constraints even the slightest agreements would create.
Schrader’s powerful film is a rarity. It tells a genuinely important story that is both potent and alluring. Isaac, who is extraordinary as Tell, plays a man of honor who is tightly wrapped intellectually and has tried to unburden himself from his past.
Tell recognizes that playing a game of poker is a little bit like participating in a war. He also knows exactly where he would rather be.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.