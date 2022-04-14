CALLERI: A carefully planned heist falls apart in ‘Ambulance’

There’s a miracle of sorts that occurs in director Michael Bay’s “Ambulance.” Somehow, some way, in his new action movie, Bay has managed to eliminate traffic jams in notoriously traffic-choked Los Angeles.
It’s literally as if he snapped his fingers and sprinkled pixie dust over the highways and byways of the City of Angels. When Bay wants cars, trucks, and motorcycles to not exist so that his vehicular adventure can move along unimpeded, they don’t exist. This contravenes the reality of what it’s like to drive in L.A. Watching a Los Angeles without clogged traffic serves to take you out of the film. You are compelled to accept the dichotomy, but you don’t have to like it.
Bay is noted most for directing “The Rock,” “Armageddon,” five Transformers movies, and “Pearl Harbor,” a robustly criticized romantic interpretation of the events of Dec. 7, 1941 delivered from a melodramatic angle. With “Bad Boys” in 1995, Bay helped create the Will Smith screen persona that some people know and love.
Bay’s “Ambulance” is a remake of a 2005 crime feature from Denmark titled “Ambulancen,” which runs a very tight, character-driven 80-minutes. The new American version rolls along for a mind-numbing, decibel-shattering, blood-gushing 136-minutes. A heist movie becomes a murderous rampage film.
It seems that Bay can’t stop being Bay, even after his last action picture, the 128-minute “6 Underground” withered on the Netflix vine. Produced specifically for Netflix, it cost $150-million to make and created a lot of unhappy people, including the streaming platform’s executives and its audience. A planned sequel was cancelled.
”Ambulance,” which stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza Gonzalez was crafted for only $40-million, which is a stunning bargain considering Hollywood’s obsession with mindless mega-budget entertainment. Why so inexpensive? Except for Gyllenhaal, there’s a small cast of unknowns, an excessive amount of drone footage, and a minimal amount of automobile congestion. There is traffic, but it absurdly comes and goes when the ambulance and police vehicles need space.
Gyllenhaal and Abdul-Mateen are Danny and Will Sharp, adoptive brothers whose lives have played out on extremely separate tracks. Danny is a highly successful bank robber, albeit a bit selfish as we shall learn. Will is a military veteran who earned a Purple Heart and is generally a nice, happily married guy. After his wife’s cancer surgery promises a bill of almost a quarter of a million dollars, Will asks Danny for the money. “No” is his brother’s response. He’s got it, but he won’t give it without something in return.
Danny will pay for the surgery, but Will has to drive the getaway car for a bank robbery that promises a multi-million dollar payday. C’mon Will, it’s only two hours out of your life and the heist is fool-proof. Danny is arrogant and cocky and obnoxious.
Well, before you can say De Niro and Pacino in “Heat,” the heist falls apart after a good-looking young police officer in the bank, who’s trying to get a date with a pleasant and pretty teller, is shot by Will.
Enter the all-important ambulance with an eager and beautiful EMT named Cam (actress Gonzalez) ready to save the cop’s life. Danny’s crew has been killed by a special LAPD unit, and he and Will hijack the ambulance. We’ve got a long stretch of ludicrously empty highway ahead of us, and lots of cops are going to die as we join an absurd joy ride into car crash hell.
The story tries to answer these two questions. Can you perform surgery on a spleen in a speeding ambulance? Well, it’s a possibility if some doctors are able to Face-Time Cam and try to help. What does an exploding spleen look like? Not pleasant.
Here’s the moral dilemma. Will has shot a policeman who is dying. Director Bay and his screenwriter Chris Fedak see to it that he’s not the only officer in jeopardy. In fact, many will lose their lives. Is the endless carnage so overwhelming – remember this is a long movie – that Bay and Fedak think audiences will, what, forget all the dead cops?
Do they believe they’ve made a cartoon with cartoon violence? Anvils dropping from the sky onto a racing coyote? Robots are not driving those police department Dodges.
Is Bay, who has proclaimed proudly that he makes action movies for teenage boys, desperately trying to create a kettle of philosophical stew? Is this his Comparative Literature course? Dying wife, dying cop? A Purple Heart war veteran who thought his life was under control now creating urban mayhem?
“Ambulance,” which is playing exclusively in theaters, unreels in exhausting fashion. It truly is a long slog, especially due to the extreme amount of repetitive drone footage. Yelling and screaming is a weak substitute for acting.
It’s difficult to be sympathetic to Will regardless of his shock at finding himself amidst all the insane chaos. Danny is a comfortably well-off punk, who claims he has spent his fortune setting up the robbery. He practically begs for pity. It genuinely doesn’t matter how deep your devotion to the planner of a heist movies is, you really do want to wipe the smirk off his face.
Moviegoers will probably identify most with Cam, who is trying to save a life. The cluttered lunacy in the ambulance is almost a character in and of itself. The film is a fragmented morality fable about brothers that runs out of thematic gas long before the credits roll.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
