CALLERI: 15-year-old boy, who thinks he’s charming, tries his best in ‘Licorice Pizza’

In the Los Angeles area in 1969, James Greenwood founded a record store – remember those – he called Licorice Pizza. Greenwood had expanded his empire to 34 shops throughout southern California before he sold it in 1985 to the Sam Goody record store chain.
“Licorice Pizza” is also the title of the new movie written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, who grew up in Los Angeles’s San Fernando Valley.
But how exactly did we get the phrase “licorice pizza?”
Back in the day, the 1950s and 1960s to be precise, folk music was all the rage, especially in San Francisco. One SF folk duo was Bud & Travis, who released an LP (vinyl, of course) that didn’t sell well. It was called “Bud & Travis...In Concert.”
Referencing the failed 1960 album, one of the duo suggested that they sprinkle sesame seeds on one side of the shiny black vinyl and call it “licorice pizza.” Ironically, their music contract required the release of “Bud & Travis In Concert, Volume 2.” How did it sell? More “licorice pizza.”
In Anderson’s film, he takes audiences back to Los Angeles in 1973 and its youthful population entertaining themselves at pinball arcades, discovering the joys of sleeping in a waterbed, but also dealing with the nationwide gasoline shortage.
As with all of Anderson’s movies, the story is episodic and there’s a rhythm and a flow to it that carries you along even when the ride is bumpy. And, it is occasionally bumpy.
The story in this ode to Los Angeles revolves around a pimply-faced, 15-year-old high school student named Gary Valentine. He’s done some minor acting, but he’s not a star by any stretch of the imagination. He doesn’t have the right teen heartthrob look. Plus, his oddball female agent is a bit of a lemon drop, sweet and sour at the same time. She’s named Mary Grady, who was a real-life child talent agent and the mother of Don Grady, an actor on the “Mickey Mouse Club” and “My Three Sons.” She’s wonderfully acted by Harriet Sansom Harris, who played Frasier Crane’s agent on “Frasier.”
Valentine becomes smitten with a photographer’s assistant named Alana Kane. She finds him cute in a puppy dog kind of way. But there will not be a romance because, well, she’s 25. The thrust of “Licorice Pizza” encompasses Gary’s complete love for her.
He thinks he’s irresistible. She runs hot and cold as they go out on platonic dates. But Valentine has the gift of gab, which is why you’ll be watching a 15-year-old start a waterbed business and open a place for pinball wizards to hang out. Parental supervision? What’s that? His mother runs her own pubic relations firm, mostly from their house.
Many of the other characters are based on people Anderson knew growing up or are actual notable folks of the era. Valentine is based on film producer and child actor Gary Goetzman.
Jon Peters was a celebrated Beverly Hills hairdresser turned producer, turned Sony Pictures studio owner, and Barbra Streisand’s romantic partner for a while. He’s played by Bradley Cooper in a bravura performance that tells you all you need to know about egos and drugs.
And Lucille Ball shows up early-on to promote a movie in which she stars and that Valentine is also in. This Lucy is called Lucy Doolittle, but it’s a take on Ball, and she becomes a very enraged actress. Christine Ebersole is delicious in her scenes as the comedy legend.
Actor-director Bennie Safdie is good as Joel Wachs, an actual Los Angeles politician, who was terrified of being outed as gay. His lover is acted by Joseph Cross, and the tense scene were the two hash out coded language and where they belong in each other’s lives is composed of superb wordplay and some of the best acting in the film.
You’ll also be seeing genuinely bonkers – and delightful – performances from Sean Penn as an actor based on William Holden, singer Tom Waits as a bellowing director named Rex Blau, and George DiCaprio – Leonardo’s real-life father – as someone named Mr. Jack. Remember that name. In a quick cameo, John C. Reilly is Fred Gwynne as Herman Munster. Also in the movie is Anderson’s life partner, Maya Rudolph, but it’s a five-minute bit that isn’t funny and wastes her prodigious talent.
That’s “Licorice Pizza,” which is playing only in theaters. The comedy is sometimes muted, but when it works, it’s sharp. Valentine is played by Cooper Hoffman, who is the son of the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman. It’s his first movie role, and his lack of experience sometimes gets the better of him. Hoffman needed more assistance from Anderson.
The true jewel in the movie’s crown is musician Alana Haim as Alana, a woman with no direction in her life and a fast-talking teenager swooping after her. Haim’s verbal asides are delicious, and she delivers them perfectly. The jaundiced looks she gives Valentine are priceless. It’s her first movie role, too.
The film’s 133-minute running time is sometimes wearily felt and the vignettes that fall flat hamper the pacing. Judicious cutting could have been utilized. The grainy, documentary-style cinematography is an interesting choice, but it muddies the visuals.
The musical selections are excellent and include songs from Nina Simone, Donovan, Seals And Crofts, Gordon Lightfoot, Mason Williams, the James Gang, and Chris Norman and Suzi Quatro.
“Licorice Pizza” is only Anderson’s ninth feature. Even if it lacks the polish of his masterworks, unforgettable movies such as “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia,” “There Will Be Blood,” and “Phantom Thread,” it’s still a film worth seeing for the adventurous moviegoer.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
