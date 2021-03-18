Call of Duty among finalists for Video Game Hall of Fame

The 12 finalists for 2021 induction into the Video Game Hall of Fame. Included are: Nintendo's "Animal Crossing," Infinity Ward/Activision's "Call of Duty," Zynga's "FarmVille," "FIFA International Soccer," Harmonix's "Guitar Hero," Mattel Electronics' "Mattel Football," "Microsoft Flight Simulator," Namco/Atari's "Pole Position," Blizzard Entertainment's "StarCraft," Midway's "Tron," and Broderbund's "Where in the World is Carmen San Diego?" (Strong National Museum of Play via AP)