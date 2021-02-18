Buffalo Society of Artists kicks off 130th year

The Buffalo Society of Artists begins its 130th Anniversary celebration with an Open Members Exhibition. This non-juried exhibition, the first of the year includes both Exhibiting and Associate members, promoting the artwork of all BSA artists.
BSA continues to adapt to the pandemic. This exhibition will be held virtually/online beginning February 19th. Visit https://bsacalls.com, then click on 2021 Open Members Exhibition.
In celebration of the anniversary year the BSA has several exhibitions planned including a Spring Exhibition, Catalogue Exhibition, Past Presidents Exhibition and Thumb Box Exhibition.
For more information about the BSA, visit www.buffalosocietyofartists.org.
