Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus added to Artpark show

JP Jofre Hard Tango Chamber Band and Alarm Will Sound will take part in the 2021 New Music in the Park series on Saturday in the Artpark Mainstage Theater.
As a special addition to the evening of music, the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus will now perform from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the adjacent Mainstage Theater terrace. Their show on Sunday was canceled due to the weather. Tickets for the original chorus concert are valid, and ticket holders will also be able to attend the JP Jofre Hard Tango Chamber Band and Alarm Will Sound (AWS) concert in the adjacent Mainstage Theater at no additional charge. Conversely, ticket holders for the JP Jofre & AWS concert may also attend the choir performance at no additional charge. The JP Jofre & AWS concert will begin at 8 p.m.
The Grammy award-winning Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus will present Vivaldi’s exuberant "Gloria" to celebrate the joy of singing together once again, after nearly 17 months. The program also features Gabriel Fauré’s "Requiem" — a simple prayer for the peace of departed souls — sung in remembrance of the lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
JP Jofre is known as one of the world’s foremost soloists on the bandoneon that Astor Piazzolla catapulted to fame. Jofre is also a brilliant and pioneering composer whose work transcends nuevo tango to encompass the neo-romantic, indie classical and jazz. A “brilliant bandoneón player” (Time Out New York), JP Jofre is “explosively talented” (Mercury News) and a “master” (The New York Times). JP Jofre and the Hard Tango Chamber Band includes Ron Wasserman (double bass), Eric Silberger (violin), Amy Kang (cello), Pablo Cafici (piano).
Returning after a sold-out event in 2020, the 20-piece Alarm Will Sound once again bring their engaging, otherworldly sounds to Artpark, their set will include a previous collaborative work with Queens--based artist Eartheater, who distills foley-filled digital production and classical composition into works suspended between reckless romanticism and detailed sonic tapestries.
Tickets for the event are $12 and are available at artpark.net
Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test are not required for this event. Patrons will just be required to maintain social distance and wear a mask if they are not fully vaccinated.
