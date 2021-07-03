Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy launches update app

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy has launched Olmsted App 2.0, an update to its mobile app, featuring an expansion of their augmented reality attractions to Front Park. As an essential tool for visitor experiences, the Olmsted App 2.0 provides park users with updated wayfinding capability, an event calendar, news in real time, as well as cutting-edge technology and imaginative 3D models, through augmented reality (AR), to reveal history and fun facts about Buffalo’s historic Olmsted landscapes.
“Our parks and outdoor spaces are critically important for accessibility, now more than ever,” Stephanie Crockatt, executiv edirector, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, said. “As our community seeks refuge in Buffalo’s historic urban green spaces to exercise, gather with family and friends, and soak up the benefits of being in nature, the new Olmsted App 2.0 is the enhanced tool park users need to navigate their access, and for learning more about how our Olmsted parks play a vital role in everyone’s environmental health and wellness today.”
The enhanced app aims to engage and encourage park goers, Frederick Law Olmsted enthusiasts, nature lovers, individuals, and families to visit the nation’s first urban park system. It also can provide important park updates as to amenity locations, events, closures and alerts. Designed by New Bird, the app is available on Android and Apple mobile devices. The app redevelopment was supported by Market New York through I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism as part of the Regional Economic Development Council initiative, and M&T Bank.
The original Olmsted App was first launched as part of the 150th celebration of Olmsted Parks in 2018. The conservancy hopes the mobile app will strengthen the connection and communication between visitors and these historic landscapes, while cultivating the next generation of park supporters to maintain and preserve over 850 acres of Buffalo’s Olmsted parkland.
“Exploring and discovering our Olmsted parks has never been more important to our health and wellness,” said Joel Feroleto, Delaware District councilmember. “The conservancy’s upgraded Olmsted App 2.0 is the tool we need to help us navigate, inform and educate. For instance, the new Augmented Reality feature in the app will show historic Delaware Park’s lost Quarry Garden, and there will be enhanced directions, signage, and park details in making our Olmsted system of parks accessible and patron friendly.”
To learn more or download the mobile application visit https://app.bfloparks.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.