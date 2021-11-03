Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival begins Friday

Fans of fantasy, horror, science fiction, action, and animated movies will gather together Friday through Monday for the annual Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival. More than 90 entries will be screened at the Eastern Hills Cinema.
Festival directors and programmers Greg Lamberson and Chris Scioli have prepared a schedule with a number of premieres, including the first North American showing of the thriller “Mystery Spot,” which is written and directed by Mel House. Travelers drawn to a roadside attraction discover things are not as they should be.
Other movies set to screen are “New York Ninja,” “Clowns In The Woods,” “The Last Frankenstein,” and “Abyssal Spider.” For many of the films, directors, writers, producers, and cast members will be present to talk about their work.
The festival’s Local Hero Award will be presented to sound mixer Adam Bloch for his contributions to the regional filmmaking community.
An All-Festival Pass is available at the theater box office. Admission is $10 per screening, $20 for a day pass, and $70 for the All-Festival Pass. Advance tickets for individual screenings are available at dipsontheatres.com. Go to buffalodreamsfilmfest.com for additional information.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
