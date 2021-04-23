The 2021 Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival has been reimagined into a "Digital Blooming" for its kickoff on Monday.
The ‘reimagined’ digital program, similar to last year, will feature behind-the-scenes videos of blooms in the garden, a Lockhouse cocktail demonstration, Japanese music, a virtual basket raffle to support the garden and more. And with blossoms around the world making their debut earlier than usual, we ask the public to take all necessary precautions by wearing a mask and social distancing.
In reimagining this burst of springtime, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, The Buffalo History Museum, Friends of the Japanese Garden and Music is Art will host a special digital program, Monday through May 2, that will allow the entire community to enjoy peak blooms from the comfort and safety of their own homes.
“The Japanese Garden in Delaware Park has never been more beautiful or relevant,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Conservancy executive director. “The garden’s design is meant for contemplation and tranquility, so we ask the public to respect the serenity of this space and keep healthy distancing to one another. Together with our fantastic community partners we look forward to a beautiful year in Buffalo’s Olmsted parks, as they continue to sustain us and need our support.”
“The “Hanami” or “flower-viewing” season has assuredly arrived,” said Melissa Brown, executive director of the Buffalo History Museum. “And community safety requires imaginative, alternate ways to soak in these long-awaited pops of pink. From participating in a fully virtual silent auction, to viewing videos of the beautiful blossoms, and posting blossom-inspired crafts from the comfort of home- I encourage you to get creative and engage in this flower-viewing season with us.”
Special thanks to our generous and steadfast supporters for sharing in this digital blooming: Arts Services Initiative of WNY, Blossom, Music is Art and The Buffalo History Museum.
To learn more about Cherry Blossom Reimagined and how to support the Japanese Garden, visit www.bfloparks.org/blossoms2021 or join the Cherry Blossom Reimagined Facebook event.
