The Buffalo Broadcasters Association will host its first virtual wine tasting event with wine expert Kevin LoVullo at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
LoVullo is the host of “Spiel the Wine,” which airs weekly on WGRZ-TV. He will guide participants through a tasting featuring two wines from the Global Group. Wines will be delivered to attendees before the event.
Like many activities during the pandemic, the wine tasting will be held over Zoom. LoVullo will share his knowledge on wine and answer questions from attendees in a relaxed, enjoyable setting.
Tickets for the event are $50 with 100 percent of that tax-deductible contribution going directly to the BBA to help fund projects like the digitization of historic broadcast archive footage.
In an effort to keep the evening personal and conversational, space is limited. Those interested should register online at this link: https://buffalobroadcasters.com/toast-and-taste-with-kevin-lovullo/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.