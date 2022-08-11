Bruce Wojick will take the stage Friday at the Falkner Park concert series in Youngstown. A 2017 inductee in the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame and guitar player with the Strictly Hip, Wojick will be performing a free solo acoustic show beginning at 6:30 p.m.
On Aug. 19, Emerald Isle returns to the park with their array of Celtic music. The Falkner Park Summer Concert Series comes to a close on Aug. 26 with a first-time appearance by Ladies First Jazz, a 10-piece all-female orchestra, featuring Youngstown local Claudia Andres.
The concerts, a collaboration between volunteers and the Village of Youngstown mayor and Board of Trustees, have been bringing music to the area on Friday nights for more than 20 years. Musical acts this year have featured bagpipes to yacht rock, and lots in between.
Falkner Park concerts are free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, since public seating is limited. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. and wraps up by 8:30 p.m.
