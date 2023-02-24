Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 30%.