Individual tickets are about to go on sale for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's 2023-24 concert season. The BPO, featuring over 70 musicians from across the globe who call Buffalo home, is set to perform an eclectic range of genres throughout the season alongside world-renowned guest artists. The season offers 42 Classics, Pops, Rock, Film, and Kids programs, for a total of 68 performances in Kleinhans Music Hall.
Music lovers can enjoy a 10% discount on most single ticket purchases from Saturday until July 21 by using the code SAVE10NOW.
Highlights from the season, which opens in September, include:
• Disney's Frozen (Nov. 25) and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (April 27) live in concert, with the complete films playing above the orchestra
• A collection of tributes, including hits from ABBA (Nov. 17), Led Zeppelin (Jan. 19), Elton John (Feb. 24), Fleetwood Mac (April 26).
• The most famous symphony of all time, Beethoven’s Ninth, performed by JoAnn Falletta, the BPO, the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, and esteemed vocal soloists in celebration of the work's 200th anniversary (May 11-12)
• Falletta conducting Holst’s The Planets (April 5-6) in a special multimedia presentation, anticipating Buffalo’s position on the centerline of the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse
All purchases can be made online at bpo.org, in-person at the Box Office in Kleinhans Music Hall, or over the phone at (716) 885-5000.
