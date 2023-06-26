Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder is possible early. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.