Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and special guest The Strictly Hip will perform as part of the Seneca Casino’s Outer Harbor Concert Series on Saturday, July 15 at the Lakeside Event Lawn. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Two Buffalo franchises, The BPO and The Strictly Hip, collaborate to celebrate the music of The Tragically Hip. For more than 25 years, the Strictly Hip have been evangelists, spreading the good word of The Tragically Hip’s music, taking an academic and curatorial approach to performing the music of Canada’s most popular band. The music of The Tragically Hip is presented with reverence, respect and accuracy.
Tickets and information are available at https://buffalowaterfront.com/events/concert-bpo-strictly-hip.
The BPO and Strictly Hip join previously announced the Gaslight Anthem on the Seneca Outer Harbor Concert Series. In addition, Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra with special guest Middle Kids, will perform as part of the series on Friday, Aug. 25.
Tickets and information are available at https://buffalowaterfront.com/events/jimmy-eat-world-manchester-orchestra
