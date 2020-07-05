The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens will reopen to the public on July 15 with early access to members on July 8.
“Public gardens are indispensable to community healing, offering much-needed places for respite and connection with nature. The loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 situation is devastating and with 94% of our budget coming from membership, admission and fundraising efforts, the community’s support of the Botanical Gardens is important now more than ever,” President/CEO David Swarts said.
A task force, comprised of a cross section of staff members was created to develop a plan to reopen the Botanical Gardens in the safest way possible. The comprehensive reopening plan and sanitization strategies are designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Cleaning and sanitizing are a top priority. Touchable surfaces, with particular attention given to high-touch areas, will be cleaned and sanitized with a CDC approved cleaner/disinfectant several times per day. Touchless hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the Botanical Gardens.
To provide an orderly transition while maintaining safety, the Botanical Gardens’ transparent and flexible reopening plan is organized into three phases: Phase One: Initial, many restrictions; Phase Two: Modified, some restrictions lifted; Phase Three: New Normal operations.
At this point, Phase One is planned to run for four weeks. Phase One, week one, will take place July 8 through July 12 and will welcome current Botanical Gardens members to visit the Botanical Gardens with reserved, timed e-tickets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday with early access to high-risk members from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Phase One, week two will welcome the public back to the Botanical Gardens with pre-purchased, timed e-tickets and will follow the same open scheduled hours as week one. Phase One, weeks three through four will follow the same hours of operation as weeks one and two however, timed admission tickets are available at the door if capacity has not been reached at the time of purchase.
Amenity restrictions included in Phase One will include but are not limited to: online, pre-purchased e-tickets will be required for the first two weeks of phase one and are recommended for the foreseeable future. The following amenities will be closed during Phase One: the rear entrance, the Wegmans Family Garden, the Outdoor Children’s Garden, the drinking fountain (visitors are encouraged to bring their own water in a reusable container) and the gift shop will be closed for only week one.
Proceeds benefit the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with a mission to inspire curiosity and connect people to the natural world through its historic living museum.
