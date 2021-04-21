Boom Days returning May 15

Boom Days Buffalo, an annual celebration of spring marking the removal of the ice boom, is happening on Saturday, May 15 from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Silo City in Buffalo. The full list of events, times, and locations can be found at www.facebook.com/BoomDaysBuffalo.
All events are free and open to all, with all COVID protocols being followed. The full event will also be streamed live on the Boom Days Buffalo Facebook page.
Rick Smith, along with Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster and others, put together the first Boom Days celebration in 2001.
“It’s our region’s unique way to be thankful for the end of our strong winter and welcome spring,” he said. “After a long Covid winter, we’re so excited to trade in our computer screens for live outdoor fun. We’re going to toast spring, see three fantastic bands, launch the boom ball, watch fireworks, and have a blast! ”
“Being mindful of capacity limits and people’s varying states of comfort with live events, and to allow as many people as possible to enjoy the show, we will also be presenting the event virtually,” added Boom Days coordinator Tod A. Kniazuk. “Whether live at Duende or from the comfort of your home, we want everyone to enjoy a great lineup with us.”
All events take place at Duende at Silo City, 85 Silo City Row, Buffalo and will be outside if weather permits. They will be moved inside in case of inclement weather
All events plus additional content can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/BoomDaysBuffalo
The schedule:
• 3:30 p.m. — The Brass Machine
• 4:45 p.m. — Boom Ball Roll & Launch from Duende to the Buffalo River with The Brass Machine
• 5 p.m. — A Toast to Spring with Flying Bison
• 5:30 p.m. — The Barroom Buzzards with The Big Easy in Buffalo
• 7:30 p.m.— Yellow Jack
• 9:00 p.m. — Fireworks with Skylighters
Boom Days is sponsored by Rigidized Metals, Silo City, Flying Bison Brewing Co., The Big Easy in Buffalo, and Skylighters.
