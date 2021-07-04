Blue Mondays to return on July 17

Blue Mondays are back at the gazebo! Elderwood at Wheatfield supports the efforts of Lewiston Council on the Arts as sponsors of Blue Mondays that each year, draw thousands of visitors to historic Lewiston from across Western New York. The concerts will take place at the Hennepin Park Gazebo, from 7 to 9 p.m. on the corner of 4th & Center streets on Mondays.
The concerts are free and provide an accessible, safe outing where seniors and families can come to socialize and enjoy a lovely evening in the park. We believe that events such as these contribute to the uniquely vibrant community that residents of Lewiston enjoy and that visitors travel to experience.
Tammy Ooft of Elderwood said, "Elderwood at Wheatfield is proud to sponsor Blue Mondays. Many of our residents are from Lewiston and are very invested in the arts. We look forward to this event every year!"
Added Eva Nicklas of the Lewiston Council on the Arts, "We are very grateful for Elderwood's generous sponsorship. Their contribution helps us to provide FREE, top notch entertainment for the residents of Lewiston, and visitors from all over Western New York!"
Blue Mondays:
• July 12: Maria Aurigema
• July 19: Donna Rose Band
• July 26: Hanna and the Blue Hearts
• Aug. 2: Joseph Michael Mahfoud Band
• Aug. 9: Jeremy Keyes Band
• Aug. 16: Jony James
For more information call 754-0166 or visit www.artcouncil.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.