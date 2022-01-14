Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road on Dec. 24. A manager said a male suspect entered the store and took three hair dyers, valued at more than $835, without paying for the items.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 4300 block of Crescent Drive. A male victim told officers that sometime between 9 a.m. and 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his home by unknown means. The victim said $1,600 worth of jewelry and a Nintendo Switch were taken from the home.
• ARREST: A Lockport man was arrested after an incident in the 2400 block of Forest Avenue at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Shawn M. Owens, 31, 93 Bond St., was charged with disorderly conduct. Officers said Owens refused repeated requests to leave the area and became aggressive and argumentative with them and alarmed nearby neighbors.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 17th Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his home by forcing open the front door. The victim said several hundred dollars in cash and a Nintendo Switch were taken from the home.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1600 block of Niagara Avenue. A male victim told police that he was awoken at 3:45 a.m. Thursday by an alert on his phone from a security camera on his house. The victim said he walked into the living of the residence and was confronted by a male suspect. The victim then chased the suspect from the home. The suspect is believed to have taken a wallet while he was in the home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.