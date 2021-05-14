Blackberry Smoke will perform on the Artpark Amphitheater stage with special guest Nick Perri and the Underground on July 1. The concert is part of the Coors Light Concerts Series.
Four-packs of tickets, ranging in price from $39 to $19 each go on sale today. Tickets will be available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com only and will be sold in groups of four(4) until further notice. The Artpark box office remains closed for in-person purchases. All prices increase by $5 starting June 27.
Blackberry Smoke — Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums) and Brandon Still (keyboards) - has become known for a singular sound indebted to classic rock, blues, country and folk.
A press writeup on the band says since their debut in 2004, the Atlanta-based band has independently released six full-length albums and toured relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans. The band has also had unparalleled success with sales of each of their last albums. In 2015 they released "Holding All the Roses," which was the first independently-released record to hit #1 on the Billboard Country album charts in modern history. "Like An Arrow" followed in 2016, again putting them at #1. 2018 saw the band outsell all other releases with their self-produced "Find A Light" plus the acoustic accompaniment, "The Southern Ground Sessions."
Most recently, in 2019 Blackberry Smoke released "Homecoming: Live in Atlanta," a recorded performance from their annual show in the band's hometown. It also debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk sales charts. This became the 4th consecutive album for Blackberry Smoke to be atop the charts. In addition to their success domestically, the band has also had #1 Rock, #1 Independent, and #1 U.K. Americana album chart releases in the United Kingdom and Europe.
