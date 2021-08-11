Beyond Van Gogh opening soon in Williamsville

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will open at the Starry Night Pavilion located in the parking lot of Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville on Aug. 20.
Open for a limited engagement, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal's world-renowned Normal Studio.
It features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh's iconic artworks portrayed through a three-dimensional lens in a way that's never been experienced before. Guests will walk through an all-new, exclusively designed space that will transport them into Van Gogh's world, becoming one of the brush strokes on his colorful canvasses and illuminating the senses.
On sale now at vangoghbuffalo.com, all tickets for the art experience are for timed entry. Prices start at $46.99 for adults and $28.99 for children age 5-15, plus ticketing fees. Discounts available with valid ID for students, senior and military.
According to a press release on the exhibit, Cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean from European cities to North America in recent years and met with great critical acclaim, with sold-out audiences in every market. In a distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure, using cutting-edge multi-dimensional projection technology developed by some of the world's greatest Audio Visual designers and technicians, Beyond Van Gogh encompasses the same iconic flare of Van Gogh's vast body of work, with a refreshing new twist unlike anything art lovers have seen before. Using the artist's own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive an unmatched narrative experience, Van Gogh's exquisite works on projection-swathed walls invite guests to fully immerse themselves in his swirling and colorful flowers, cafes, and stunning landscapes.
"With this first of its kind event for Western New York, art lovers near and far will have the opportunity to live this truly unique and unforgettable experience," said David Taylor, owner, Empire State Concerts which is presenting the show. "You'll not only be able to observe Van Gogh's genius, but actually immerse yourself as part of the paintings, becoming one with his brush strokes."
To mark Beyond Van Gogh's Western New York engagement, Black Willow Winery has introduced a limited-edition Van Gogh Wine. The dry red blend of cabernet sauvignon, Marechal Foch and chancellor with a light Hungarian oak has a rich berry character with light tannins that meld into a symphony of flavors. Bottles of the Van Gogh Wine are currently available for sale at Black Willow Winery located at 5565 W. Lake Road, Burt and will be available online and in local stores and restaurants where Black Willow wine is sold. Ellicottville Brewing Co. is also offering a limited-edition Beyond Van Gogh Raspberry Sour Ale packaged in collectible souvenir cans featuring Van Gogh artwork. Available on draft at Ellicottville Brewing Co. pubs now, it will be available at most grocers and beer stores across New York state and Pennsylvania in the coming weeks, including Wegmans, Tops, Consumer's Beverages, Dash's Markets, and select Walmarts.
