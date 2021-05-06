'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit coming to Clarence

“Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience” is coming to the Starry Night Pavilion at the Eastern Hills Mall this summer.
The exhibition, created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio, features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks, and takes the art lover into a three-dimensional world. The exhibition recently opened in Miami at the Ice Palace Studios.
After tremendous successes in Europe, cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean to great North American acclaim in recent years. In a rich and unique multimedia experience using cutting-edge projection technology developed by some of the world’s greatest AV designers, "Beyond Van Gogh" takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh’s vast body of work. Using the artist’s own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive the experience as a narrative, guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that swirls, dances, and refocuses into flowers, cafes, and landscapes.
While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh, guests witness more than 300 masterpieces, including instantly-recognizable classics such as “The Starry Night”, “Sunflowers”, and “Café Terrace at Night”, now freed from their frames. Van Gogh’s art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces, and heightening the senses with their immense detail. Through his own words set to a symphonic score, guests come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work.
“Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience” will stay in Buffalo for a limited time.
Those interested can register now to be among the first notified when tickets go on sale, and for more information about “Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience,” visit www.vangoghbuffalo.com.
