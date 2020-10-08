GASPORT – Becker Farms re-imagines its haunted hayride as a haunted forest drive-thru experience starting Oct. 16 and running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 31.
The Haunted Forest invites visitors to drive through the Becker Farms forest after dark. Be witness to a variety of strange happenings and eerie encounters that spark the Halloween spirit. Guests can extend the evening by with a catered private, pre-lit bonfire which includes hot dogs and S'mores for roasting, or access the grounds after dark to visit the Garden Market and Becker Brewing Company for hot cider, donuts, baked goods, and seasonal libations.
“The drive thru is an exciting new experience that will be just as good or better than our traditional hayride. Having enclosed vehicles has really allowed us to be creative and is a great way to enjoy the Halloween season while social distancing,” says Amanda Vizcarra, fifth generation family member and Hospitality Director.
Tickets are $40 per car for the Haunted Forest drive thru, catered bonfires for 10 to 15 people are $275 Fridays and Saturdays, $225 Sundays. There is no admission to access the grounds after dark. The Haunted Forest is rain or shine. Visit beckerfarms.com/the-haunted-hayride for more details.
