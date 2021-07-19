“The Beatles: A Hard Day’s Night” is next up for the Outdoor Film Series at Artpark. The Wednesday night show also features a live sunset concert from The BlackRock Beatles.
Films will be projected on a large 30' screen on the Artpark Amphitheater stage. Tickets are $10 per person, which includes $5 in concessions coupons.
Seating is general admission and audiences can bring chairs or blankets. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the Artpark Box Office, online at Ticketmaster.com, and at the door. More info at artpark.net.
Upcoming films:
• Wednesday — “The Beatles: A Hard Day's Night” (7:30 p.m.) (plus live sunset concert by The BlackRock Beatles) (G)
• Saturday — “The Karate Kid” (8:30 p.m.)
• July 28 — “The Rolling Stones: Gimme Shelter” (8:30 p.m.)
• July 30 — “The Princess Bride” (8:30 p.m.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.