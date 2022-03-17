Bear's Den, Artpark announce upcoming shows

Fans can double-down on comedy this June at the Bear's Den Showroom inside the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino with Jay Mohr on June 3 and 4 followed by two shows from Andrew Santino on June 11. Both performances are part of the Barrel of Laughs Comedy series.
Mohr is a comedian, actor, best-selling author, and all-around entertainer.
Santino is a comedian and actor, who currently co-stars in the hit FX series “Dave.” The shows are for 18 years and older audiences. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday at SenecaNiagaraCasino.com, SenecaAlleganyCasino.com or ticketmaster.com.
Other Bear’s Den shows include:
• Smokey Robinson — Friday
• Kelsey Cook and Jenny Jennings — March 25 & 26
• Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals — April 8
• Robert Kelly & Friends — April 15 & 16
• The Temptations & The Four Tops — April 22
• Pablo Francisco — May 6 & 7
• Seneca Fight Night All-Star Boxing — May 13
• “A Bronx Tale”starring Chazz Palmenteri — May 13 & 14
On June 18, Tyler Henry – The Hollywood Medium appears in the Seneca Niagara Event Center. During his live show, entitled “An Evening of Hope and Healing,” Henry explains how he communicates with the other side, gives live audience readings and answers audience questions.
Flogging Molly at Artpark
Flogging Molly and The Interrupters will perform in the Artpark Amphitheater on July 2. They’ll be supported by The Skints and Tiger Army. Tickets go on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com and the Artpark box office.
Flogging Molly is comprised of Dave King (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, bodhran), Bridget Regan (violin, tin whistle, vocals), Dennis Casey (guitar, vocals), Matt Hensley (accordion, concertina, vocals), Nathen Maxwell (bass guitar, vocals), Spencer Swain (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals), and Mike Alonso (drums, percussion).
Flogging Molly has become a staple in the punk scene over the past 20 years. More info is available https://www.floggingmolly.com/
Los Angeles based Ska band The Interrupters formed in 2011 and consists of Aimee Allen and the Bivona brothers: Jesse, Justin and Kevin. Their self-titled debut album was released in 2014. More info is available https://wearetheinterrupters.com.
