Batavia Downs sets lineup for 'Rockin the Downs' concert series

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced the lineup for its fourth Rockin’ the Downs concert series taking place on the racetrack with eight Friday dates starting in June and running into August.
Kicking off the series on June 25 is former Journey front man Steve Augeri. The lead vocalist for the rock group from 1998-2006, Augeri headlined an eight-year tenure that included three albums, and will perform hits such as "Don’t Stop Believin’," "Separate Ways," "Wheel in the Sky," "Faithfully" and "Anyway you Want it."
On July 2, Southern Rock legends Molly Hatchet will perform. Originating in Jacksonville in 1978, the band has gone on to release 14 studio albums. They’ll be performing hits such as "Flirtin’ with Disaster," "Dreams I’ll Never See" and "Whiskey Man."
July 9 will see Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, perform. As a renowned former lead guitarist of The Eagles, Don helped write and perform many iconic classics. His 2008 memoir was a New York Times best seller. Don will perform solo and Eagles’ hits during his set including "Heavy Metal (Takin’ a Ride)," "Hotel California," "Life in the Fast Lane," "The Long Run" and "Tequila Sunrise."
Performing on July 16 is Tommy James and the Shondells. Hailing from Niles, Michigan, Tommy rose to stardom after his song Hanky Panky went to #1 in Pittsburgh. Other hits in his catalogue include "I Think We’re Alone Now," "Mony Mony," "Crimson and Clover," "Sweet Cherry Wine" and "Crystal Blue Persuasion."
On July 23, heavy metal rockers Skid Row will come to town. After forming in New Jersey in 1986, the band has performed all over the world with hard guitars and a unique songwriting style. They’ll be performing their hits; "Youth Gone Wild," "18 and Life" and many more.
The Sweet performs on July 30. Hailing from London, the band has sold over 35 million albums worldwide since forming in 1968. Original The Sweet member Andy Scott handles lead vocals on such hits as "Fox On The Run" and "Love Is Like Oxygen."
America’s top Pink Floyd Show, The Machine hits the stage on Aug. 6. Over 30 years they have extended the legacy of Pink Floyd, while creating another legacy all their own. Over the years, The Machine has touched the hearts and souls of many with their stellar musicianship, dramatic lighting and video performances.
Closing out the series on Aug. 13 is rock band Queensrÿche. With over 30 million albums sold worldwide, the band has earned multiple Grammy Award nominations, and won the MTV “viewer’s choice” award for the #1 chart topping hit "Silent Lucidity."
Tickets for all eight concerts will be available at www.BataviaConcerts.com beginning sometime in late March or April. Tickets will also be available for purchase at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel at the “Lucky Treasures” Gift Shop located in the lobby.
“Preliminarily we’ll be looking having a “POD” setup, which has been utilized in many other locations. It allows patrons to be with those in their circle and socially distanced from other concert goers, “said Henry Wojtaszek, President & CEO of Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “If restrictions are lifted, then we will adapt as necessary with our concert setup. Tickets will go on sale once we have more guidance from the state about how we can safely conduct these events.”
Debuting this year will be a chair rental option. There will be 500 chairs available for rental for $5 each. All net proceeds for chair rental will benefit Make-A-Wish Western New York. Volunteers from Make-A-Wish will also be distributing foam drink holders in return for a donation.
“We are eager to welcome music lovers back to the facility,” said Ryan Hasenauer, Director of Marketing for Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “We’re looking forward to bringing musical icons back to Batavia Downs for all to enjoy. After not having shows last summer, we’re excited to finally launch our partnership with Make-A-Wish Western New York to help raise funds to help them transform lives.”
Other concerts will also be announced outside of the Fridays mentioned above. Ticket prices will vary based on concert and capacity. Each concert ticket is also redeemable once at Player’s Club in the three days following the concert for $10 Free Play to be used on one of Batavia Downs Gaming’s 800+ gaming machines. Concerts are held Rain or Shine. Additional information may be found at www.BataviaDownsGaming.com.
