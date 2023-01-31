Artpark has recently announced several shows to its summer lineup.
Barenaked Ladies are hitting the road again this summer as the Last Summer On Earth 2023 with special guests Five for Fighting and Del Amitri visits the Artpark Amphitheater on June 11.
Over the course of 35 years, the Toronto quartet of Jim Creeggan (bass, vocals), Ed Robertson (guitar, vocals), Tyler Stewart (drums, vocals), and Kevin Hearn (keyboards, guitar and vocals) has sold 15 million records worldwide and built up an arsenal of hits such as “If I Had $1,000,000,” “One Week,” “Pinch Me” and “The Big Bang Theory Theme.” Widely acknowledged as one of the best live acts on the planet, BNL has hosted a cruise, had its own ice cream flavor, won eight JUNO Awards, and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2018. In 2021, the band released “Detour de Force,” its 16th studio album.
In addition, Indie Alt-Rock band Rainbow Kitten Surprise will perform at the Artpark Amphitheater on June 7 with special guest to be announced.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise finds harmony in unpredictability, weaving together lyrical poetry, hummable melodies, and a rush of instrumental eccentricities. NPR described their sound as “…a mix of jam and indie and whatever else you can throw into the soup…very earnest, beautiful, political, loving rock n’ roll.” They’ve performed on “CBS This Morning Saturday,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” PBS’s “Austin City Limits,” and graced the bills of Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, to name a few.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to local food banks working to fight hunger and food insecurity in their communities.
On June 13, Young The Giant, with special guests Milky Chance, will perform at the Artpark Amphitheater on Tuesday.
The tour follows this past fall’s greatly anticipated release of “American Bollywood,” their first album in four years. The current single “The Walk Home” is rapidly gaining momentum at AAA and Alternative Radio.
Young The Giant was established in 2004 and is comprised of Sameer Gadhia (vocals), Jacob Tilley (guitar), Eric Cannata (guitar), Francois Comtois (drums) and Payam Doostzadeh (bass).
Tickets for all three shows go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
Visit artpark.net for more information.
