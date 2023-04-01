The thing about the Woodbox Theater at the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center (NACC) at 1201 Pine Ave. is the intimacy — 80 seats that allow the audience members to feel as if they are part of the production.
This has been the outstanding, sometimes humorous, yet mainly chilling fact during performances of “A Few Good Men” at the NACC; the audience, providing a packed house from opening night on March 24 and, if all goes right, up to tonight’s 7:30 p.m. show and the 2:30 p.m. closing performance on Sunday.
“It has gone well,” said director and actor Ricco Slaiman, “because we’ve had great performances, responsive audiences — a real success with a play rarely performed on stage.”
Based on Aaron Sorkin’s 1989 Broadway play, “A Few Good Men” is about the lawyers at a court martial of two Marines accused of killing a third — a surprising hazing conspiracy is uncovered at the trial after various versions of “the truth” about the murder fail to provide any consistency.
Screenwriter Sorkin’s 1992 movie version included the eternally evil Jack Nicholson as Col. Jessup, uttering the famous line to lawyer Kaffee: “You can’t handle the truth!” Asked how he develops memorable characters (from West Wing to The Social Network) the writer explained he first explores “what characters want” rather than “who they are.” Tom Cruise, as Kaffee, tells Jessup what he wants (“the truth”), earning Nicholson’s unforgettably biting reply.
Actor Michael Leszczynski plays the difficult role of Jessup here with the Western Door Players, while Phillip Weld plays Kaffee. Jaclyn Weld plays attorney Galloway. Each actor and the supporting cast have earned high marks from the NACC’s audiences, said lighting, sound and production manager Linda Silvestri, also a longtime friend of Tom Slaiman.
Director Ricco Slaiman, who teaches at Niagara Falls High School, was inspired to host the play at the NACC to honor his director, actor father, Tom, who died at 69 after a brief illness. Hosting “A Few Good Men” had been a dream of Tom Slaiman’s, so Ricco and brother Dan have made it come true with a cast of Tom’s favorite actors, closest friends, and some relatives—all those who loved this late, retired Erie County teacher and administrator dearly.
In addition to the Woodbox Theater’s ideal setting for A Few Good Men, the management and cast are allowing military veterans in to see the show for free.
Show assistant Katie Molinaro said that on the performance’s second night, a father and son were about to take their RSVP’d seats when they heard the venue was sold out and two veterans were about to be turned away.
Instead of letting that happen, the father and son gave their tickets to the vets so they didn’t miss the show. Molinaro said that both the vets and their generous, respectful benefactors “were very happy” with the arrangement. It was an ideal gesture at a play and a theater that means so much to so many.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.