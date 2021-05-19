The Artpark Fairy House Festival will return on June 12. Tickets are $10.
Now in its 11th year, the Artpark Fairy House Festival has evolved from an art walk of miniature fairy houses installed in the park by both local community and professional artists to an international, interdisciplinary and immersive performing arts festival with European street theater groups, modern dance, interactive performances by local actors, and music presented in the setting of the park overlooking the Niagara Gorge.
Visitors can once again marvel at the fairy house creations and enjoy the whimsical and enchanting Artpark Fairies and roaming musicians outfitted in new costume creations by Uta Bekaia.
The Festival will be modified to include contact-free activities and will feature a walk-through tour of artist-created fairy houses, winding through the Artpark woods. While tickets for admittance and Fairy House tour will be sold on a timed basis, guests are welcome to arrive before and/or remain on the grounds after their tour to enjoy other activities and concessions.
Uta Bekaia is a Georgian-born multimedia artist currently residing and working in New York and Tbilisi. After studying Industrial Design at Tbilisi Mtsire Academy, he debuted as an artist at AMA (Avant-Guard Fashion Assembly) with a sculptural performance. He creates performances and installations inhabited with wearable sculptures, exploring his historical cultural background, genetic codes and cycles of the universe. Currently he is a resident artist at ART OMI, New York, and in partnership with ERTI Gallery, Tbilisi.
Call for Artists: Artpark is accepting submissions from local professional and amateur artists to be included in the fairy house tour until May 31. More info at: artpark.net.
Visit artpark.net for more information. More event announcements will be coming soon.
