Artpark is taking part in an all‐new live entertainment experience that audiences can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes with the convenience and ease of Zoom.
Improv legends and Whose List Is It Anyway? veterans Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood will deliver their indelible humor in an all‐new live improv show, "Stream of Consciousness."
According to a release, this truly interactive hour is fueled by audience suggestions, leaving Colin and Brad to rely only on their wits and intuition. Hilarious and bubbling with irreverent humor, the duo captivates with their whip smart senses and off‐the‐cuff comedic brilliance you won’t find anywhere else!
Streaming directly to at‐home audiences, Artpark presents "Stream of Consciousness" for a limited engagement at 8 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 19 at 8pm, and 7 p.m. Dec. 13 .
Passes to access the live-streaming event are $35 per device. VIP tickets are also available for $75 (includes pre-show photo-op, digital download of “Out of the Box” special and surprise mailer with exclusive items). Tickets are on sale now at www.artpark.net.
A portion of ticket sales benefits the Artpark Live campaign to help non-profit Artpark & Co.
For this limited run of performances, capacity is kept at a minimum, with only 200 passes available per performance. Each ticket allows viewing on one device, so you can choose to enjoy the show solo or share the fun with friends.
