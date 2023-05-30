As part of its 2023 season, Artpark is starting a new literary residency program.
The state park is partnering with Buffalo-based Foundlings Press for this program, giving local and non-local writers the chance to create new works and participate in Artpark programming.
Nine writers will participate in the inaugural edition, Ana Bozicevic, Robert Giannetti, Joshua Thermidor, Philip Metres, Julianne Neely, Drew Pisarra, Hilary Plum, Zach Savich and Spencer Williams. Artpark President Sonia Clark said they had an excellent response from writers around the country.
Neely was the first literary resident, paired with Irish artist Katie Holten as she did her tree workshop this past weekend.
Foundlings founder and curator Aidan Ryan said that in Artpark’s early history, it hosted a visual arts residency program where the leading artists of the day created experimental artwork that was free to the public.
“I thought a writer’s residency is an interesting way to harken back to the visual arts residency, while creating something new,” Ryan said. While he came up with the idea, he also credits Clark with helping Artpark rediscover its connection to experimental art that engages the community.
During their residency, the writers will each produce new work based on their Artpark experience, either a story, poem or essay. At the end of Artpark’s season, Foundlings will publish a pamphlet containing all these works.
“What we hope to produce is a recap of the season unlike what everyone has seen before,” Ryan said.
Some writers from outside Western New York will be staying in Lewiston during their residency. Bozicevic will also be part of the Silo City Reading Series and Savich and Metres are teaching at the Chautauqua Writers’ Center.
Ryan envisions this program continuing to engage writers for as long as it can be sustained.
