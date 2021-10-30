Artpark sees nearly 500% attendance increase

Artpark & Company’s Board of Directors announced the election of new officers and directors at the organization’s annual meeting held at Park Country Club on Oct. 13.
Re-elected officers include: Joanne Bauer of Employer Services Corporation as chairman, Christopher Leardini as vice chairman, Vincent Agnello of Niagara University as secretary, and Stephen Turner of the Bonadio Group as treasurer.
The board reaffirmed Omar Khan as a new board member who joined the board mid-year. Khan is the head of the School of Architecture at Carnegie Mellon University and previously chair of University at Buffalo Department of Architecture.
The board re-elected the following directors: Dena Armstrong, John Camp, Joseph Certo, Christopher Leardini, Michael J. Dowd, and Skip Mazenauer. Steve Broderick, Alison Lytle and Thomas Brydges.
Angelo Morinello, Daniel Cantara III, Robert Ortt, Terry Collesano, Sophia Smith, Thomas Fatta, Richard Soluri, Brian Geary, Lorie L. Washuta, Pamela Jacobs-Vogt, Anne Welch, Seymour Knox IV and Rebecca Wydysh were elected to the advisory council for a one-year term.
Artpark & Company’s President Sonia Clark and leadership team also presented a recap of the summer season. While the region still dealt with the impact of COVID-19 in the spring and summer, Artpark was able to fully activate its outdoor venues even under regularly changing rules and restrictions for safe public gatherings.
Programming included the return of 18 rock & pop concerts in the reduced-capacity Amphitheater, Strawberry Moon Festival, a new free mobile app experience entitled “Sonic Trails,” the New Music in the Park series with performances by Alarm Will Sound, JP Jofre, Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop among others, plus performances by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Jon Lehrer Dance Company, Cirque Barcode and Acting for Climate Montreal, Artpark Fairy House Festival, a new partnership with Torn Space Theater, new art installations -- “Murmuration” and “Unity in Diversity,” Free Family Saturdays, theatre and visual arts camps, an outdoor film series and more. A video recap can be viewed here.
Attendance at 69 events increased by more than 480% from the 2020 season. Artpark also employed 383 artists and cultural sector professionals for a total of 29,927 hours. A dedicated base of 70 volunteers also gave 2,741 hours of their time. Economic impact for the season is estimated at $5,541,956.
The Western New York community was also generous in helping the non-profit Artpark & Company build back from the devastation of the pandemic. There were 500 new donors, giving increased by 22%, and 15 new program grants were received.
