Artpark is getting into the holiday spirit with a pair of virtual events in the coming weeks.
On Nov. 28, Artpark will take part in a national streaming event celebrating “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” that features Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo.
“Clark and Ellen Griswold” will share fan-favorite clips from the movie, reveal their favorite memories from the making of the Vacation franchise and answer questions in a live audience Q&A.
Tickets for the virtual event at 8 p.m. Nov. 28 are $25 per device and are on sale now at www.artpark.net. A portion of ticket sales benefit the Artpark Live campaign to help non-profit Artpark & Company continue its mission to create, nurture and present the arts. On Dec. 12, Artpark will join theaters and cultural institutions around the world in presenting “Taylor Mac’s Holiday Sauce … Pandemic!”
While this holiday season may be bittersweet for many, “Holiday Sauce…Pandemic!” is meant to remind us of the collective power of our chosen families, a message that is particularly resonant this year, when so many have lost so much. Conceived as a virtual vaudeville, the show, meant for mature audiences, blends music, film and burlesque.
The show will be streamed at 7 p.m. Dec. 12. Immediately following the streaming performance, Artpark and the LGBTQ+ community with emcees Anthony Chase & Javier Bustillos will host a local party via Zoom, during which Ari Moore will be honored. Members of the Holiday Sauce community will “stop by” the party to join the festivities.
Tickets for the streaming performance and VIP After Party are $20. Tickets for the streaming performance only are available for $10. Tickets can be purchased at www.artpark.net. Proceeds benefit Artpark, Pride Center of WNY, and Niagara Pride Inc. Made possible through the generous support of Pamela and Joseph Priest and Evergreen Health.
