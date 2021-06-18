Artpark lifts COVID-19 restrictions for all venues 

Following review of New York state’s recent announcement of easing or removal of many COVID-19 restrictions for businesses and outdoor entertainment venues across the state, Artpark & Company upon consultation with the Office of New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will remove current COVID-19 venue restrictions for its 2021 season events, effective immediately.
Proof of vaccination will no longer be required to attend events in Artpark venues. Guests will also not be asked to complete a health screening questionnaire or temperature check upon arrival. Social distancing will no longer be mandated and vaccinated patrons will not be required to wear facial coverings.
Patrons who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask whenever social distancing cannot be maintained (indoors or outdoors). Those who are not feeling well at the time of an event are also discouraged from entering the park, regardless of vaccination status.
The summer Amphitheater event season opens at 4 p.m. Saturday with Artpark’s Strawberry Moon Festival — a celebration of the Indigenous cultures of the Niagara region through storytelling, music, dance, arts & crafts. It encourages a spirit of inclusion and community, an antidote to the separation many have felt during the pandemic.
The festival offers an ideal transition as the region starts to experience more of a return to pre-pandemic life and larger public gatherings for live performances. Featured musical artists include: Martha Redbone Roots Project, Lakota John, Charly Lowry, and Western New York native Tonemah, plus a Smoke Dance Competition and more. Tickets are $7 and are available at ticketmaster.com and at the door.
Artpark has intentionally planned for primarily reduced capacity / attendance events for this summer. Therefore, guests who may not feel comfortable gathering with larger numbers of other people of unknown vaccination status should still have the benefit of social distancing if they so desire. The outdoor expanse of Artpark’s grounds also makes for a safe and comfortable visitor experience.
Artpark’s 2021 season offers an incredible range and diversity of experiences for all ages including: rock, pop, jazz, Indigenous, country, classical and new music; “Sonic Trails” mobile app; modern dance; Artpark Theatre Academy, Visual Arts and Music & Soccer Camps; Free Family Saturdays; outdoor movies; Cirque performances; art installations; theatre / performance art and more. A current schedule of events is available here.
Venue admission policies may change over the course of the summer if New York State and CDC guidance evolves. For Artpark venue guide and other frequently asked questions, please visit here. Check Artpark’s website often to see more announcements in the coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.